 Thursday, July 27, 2017 79.0°F   rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Man Jumped Into River To Escape Robbers Who Killed His Wife At Renaissance Park; Tyree Corley Arrested In Shooting Death Of Kathy Hardy

Thursday, July 27, 2017
Tyree Tichion Corley
Tyree Tichion Corley

A man told police he jumped into the Tennessee River to escape from robbers who killed his wife at Renaissance Park early Sunday morning, July 16.

Tyree Tichion Corley, 22, of 3810 Sherwood Lane, has been charged with felony murder and especially aggravated robbery in the fatal shooting of Kathy Hardy. Corley is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. 

Shawn Hardy said he and his wife were on a pier at the downtown park when they were approached by three black males who demanded all of their belongings.

He said a tall, light-skinned black male with a goatee brandished a firearm and fired three shots.

He said he went over the rail to the pier, but his wife was shot. He said he swam to shore and alerted a security guard.

Police and emergency personnel searched by land and water for a lengthy time before finding the body of the victim on the pier. Police got the call at 12:35 a.m.

Mr. Hardy said the shooter was wearing shorts that came down to his knees.

Police were told that three black males fled from the park in a "brisk" and "determined" walk towards Cherokee Boulevard and Manufacturers Road.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses captured the three black males walking from where the witness lost sight of them to the parking lot of the Business Development Center on the corner of Manufacturers Road and Cherokee Boulevard.

They got into a waiting vehicle that had been sitting with all lights turned off across the street.

Police said it was discovered that a vehicle possibly used during a recent robbery on North Market Street, less than a mile from where the murder occurred, was the same make, model and color as the vehicle that picked up the three black males at the park.

Police said a potential suspect in that incident, Corley, fit the description that Shawn Hardy gave of the shooter.

He picked Corley out of a photo lineup.

Chattanooga Police officials said they appreciate the assistance they received from law enforcement partners at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in making the arrest.

The Hardys have two sons, Michael and Brandon.

Her funeral service was held in Huntsville, Ala.

 


July 31, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 27, 2017

HCSO Arrests 2 Fugitives On Hamilton County’s Top 12 Most Wanted

July 27, 2017

House Fire In Dallas Bay Area Thursday Morning


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Division captured two fugitives on Wednesday who were listed on the Sheriff’s 12 Most Wanted. Fugitive Marcus Demetrious Brooks, 24, was taken ... (click for more)

A neighbor called 9-1-1 at 6 a.m. Thursday reporting a house fire located at 1906 Carolana Circle in the Dallas Bay Area. Dallas Bay VFD responded to the scene reporting the back of the home ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

HCSO Arrests 2 Fugitives On Hamilton County’s Top 12 Most Wanted

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Division captured two fugitives on Wednesday who were listed on the Sheriff’s 12 Most Wanted. Fugitive Marcus Demetrious Brooks, 24, was taken into custody by detectives with the Sheriff’s Fugitive Division with the assistance of the Chattanooga Police Department in the 1300 block of E. 3rd St. in Chattanooga.  Brooks is being ... (click for more)

Opinion

Prayers For Denny - And Response (2)

I don’t live in Chattanooga any longer unfortunately and haven’t for many years now, but when I did live there, I was more than a regular at Yesterdays.  It was basically my second home….as it was for many, many of my friends and others that I may not have known their names, but definitely knew their faces.   It was the “Cheers” of Chattanooga. It was the place that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘No Sir -- It Stays Here’

To any of the millions who have served the United States on the field of combat, the most hallowed and prized distinction is our nation’s Medal of Honor. It is never given, it is always earned before it is ever awarded.  At least that’s the way it was up until a sun-splashed Wednesday three weeks ago in Vicenza, Italy. There is an Army base there that houses the 173 rd Airborne ... (click for more)

Sports

Barons Bounce Back Wednesday Beating Lookouts, 3-1

After dropping game one, 9-4, Tuesday, the Birmingham Barons (13-19) nipped the Chattanooga Lookouts (24-8), 3-1. Fans at Wednesday night's game were treated to a pitcher's duel between two former first-round draft picks -- Chattanooga's Kohl Stewart and Birmingham's Stephen Kopech. Kopech struck out 12 hitters over six innings and the Barons' bullpen did the rest. Kopech ... (click for more)

SEC Annouces Television Schedule For First Three Weeks Of 2017 Season

The SEC Office on Tuesday announced the start times for games on the SEC Network during the first three weeks of the 2017 season.   The SEC Network Saturday schedule opens with three games on September 2 .  The Network will air six games on the second week of the season and five games in Week 3.  The first Conference matchup of the year on the ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors