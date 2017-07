Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNOLD, TAMI MARIE

6577 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FORGERY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BARNES, DEXTER

842 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BILLUPS, KENYA LASONJA

211 MIXON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

BRANAN, FRANCES ALLISON

937 NEAL RD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRAUNWORTH-WILEY, AUDRA LYNN

8307 FAIR OAKS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNSIGNED REGISTRATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

BROWN, NEALSON KEITH

63 GWEN DRIVE CATOOSA, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BUTTERMORE, SANDRA ANN

1902 S WATKINS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

CHAPMAN, CAROLYN JJOYCE

2601 E 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072605

Age at Arrest: 73 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROMOTING PROSTITUTION

---

CLARK, GINA MARLENE

2807 MORGAN AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374045632

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROSTITUTION

---

COURTNEY, BENJAMIN ALEXANDE

2706 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

DAVIS, LISA YVETTE

3011 POPE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DIAZ, AUDENCIO DIAZ

1612A CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOSS, BRITTLEY SHAHAWN

346 LAKEVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DRAIN, JAMES RYAN

1304 EAST 30TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

---

DURHAM, JASON MARK

7106 SENTRY LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED STALKING

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

EVANS, MICKY DION

3 SHERADIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

---

FRAZIER, BUDDY DANIEL

343 A CAMP JORDON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

GANN, CHASITY MICHELLE

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT S36B CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT UNDER $1000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT UNDER $1000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT UNDER $1000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT OF IDENTITY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

GENTRY, EDWARD EUGENE

8505 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GIBBS, MICHAEL WILLIAM

4021 LOST OAKS DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GILLIAM, LISA MICHELLE

1820 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF URINE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

GREEN, GERALD FARRIS

741 SYLVAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

2511 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043820

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HEARD, TITUS LEBRON

4717 OAKLAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

HEFNER, THOMAS JAMES

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

HUMBERGER, JAZMIN MARIE

825 FORREST HIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

JACKSON, JERMAINE MATTHEW

2101 ROBIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

---

JOHNSON, AMANDA LYNETTE

908 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

LAWSON, AMANDA JOANNA LYNN

109 LEE AVENUE ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LINDSEY, ANDRE LAVEL

2801 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061829

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

MASON, TAMESHA KENSHAYLA

280 CROLL CT APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 374101642

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER 1000

---

MILES, MICHELLE MARIE

4130 MCDONALD ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RECKLESS DRIVING

---

MOORE, JESSICA LANELL

2103 WAVERLY PARKWAY OPELIKA, 36801

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

OLIVER, AARON CHRISTOPHER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

OLIVER, JOSEPH G

5282 KELLOGG CREEK TRL 102 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

OTTLEY, RACHEL SERNA

142 RAINBOW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

PACE, ROBERT ISSAC

192 E KISS AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT UNDER $1000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT UNDER $1000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

THEFT UNDER $1000

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT OF IDENTITY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT OF IDENTITY

THEFT UNDER $1000

---

REED, RANDALL KENNETH

4112 EAST STUMP STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

RINEHART, COURTNEY MARIE

412 7TH AVE W LENOIR CITY, 37771

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

ROSS, CAROLYN

3901 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

SHEETS, AMANDA LEE ANN

334 BRANCHWOOD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

---

SKILLERN, KAREN LAMISHA

400 HOWARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED

---

SLOAN, MISTY D

151 GLENWOOD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

SMITH, KELLIE BROOKE

312 MCBRIEN RD APT 226 EAST RIDGE, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

---

SNYDER, JERRY LEE

113 PROGRESS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

SWOOPE, QUATAE LARI NEOCA

5821 BUNCH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

SWOOPES, EARNEST ALEXANDER

435 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041904

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373639098

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

TRENTHAM, BRANDON LEIGH

1513 BLUNT AVE APT 1 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

WASHINGTON, CHERMAINE ALEXANDRA

2108 ALLIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061862

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

WEST, JAMIE LEE

906 FAIRVIEW LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WHITE, RANDI MICHELLE

621 PAN GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

WILLIAMS, JOSEPH GILBERT

705 DREXEL ST NASHVILLE, 37203

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

WOODY, DARIAN MICHELLE

825 FORESTHIGHLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

