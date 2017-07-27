House Fire In Dallas Bay Area Thursday Morning

Thursday, July 27, 2017

A neighbor called 9-1-1 at 6 a.m. Thursday reporting a house fire located at 1906 Carolana Circle in the Dallas Bay Area.

Dallas Bay VFD responded to the scene reporting the back of the home was fully involved with fire with a partial collapse. Due to the size of the home and the extreme humidity, Dallas Bay VFD requested a Mutual Aid response for additional manpower. Mowbray VFD, Red Bank FD, and Signal Mountain FD responded to the scene. Soddy Daisy FD stayed in Dallas Bay's district for any additional emergency calls.



Fire officials reported the Standefer family was suppose to move into this home Thursday after their final home inspection. Instead they awoke to the news regarding their home was on fire.



Damages are a 75% loss and valued at $180,000. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.