 Thursday, July 27, 2017 76.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Home Damaged By Fire On Greenwood Drive

Thursday, July 27, 2017
  • - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
  • - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department
  • - photo by Chattanooga Fire Department

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an evening house fire on Thursday evening. The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at 7:26 p.m. and responded to 1911 Greenwood Drive with 5 fire companies.

Incident commander Capt.
David Thompson Jr. said that when the first companies arrived, the single story vacant residence was showing a lot of smoke. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. 

An estimate on the dollar loss was not available. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

CPD & Hamilton County EMS provided assistance on this call.


July 31, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 27, 2017

Home Damaged By Fire On Greenwood Drive

July 27, 2017

East Ridge Approves CARTA Service For Those 65 And Older, Disabled; Seek Grant For Full Bus Service


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an evening house fire on Thursday evening. The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at  7:26 p.m.  and responded to 1911 Greenwood ... (click for more)

The East Ridge City Council on Thursday night approved CARTA service for those 65 or older and the disabled. If the final contract is approved by the council on Aug.10, the service would go into ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Home Damaged By Fire On Greenwood Drive

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an evening house fire on Thursday evening. The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at  7:26 p.m.  and responded to 1911 Greenwood Drive with 5 fire companies. Incident commander Capt. David Thompson Jr. said that when the first companies arrived, the single story vacant residence was showing a lot of smoke. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Children Should Not Get Holiday For Solar Eclipse

Re: County Schools to close for the solar eclipse: What a waste of an educational opportunity. The local folks in-charge of the Hamilton County, Tn., school system just announced that they are going to cancel school on Aug. 21 the day of the eclipse.  To protect the children from being on the school bus during the time of the eclipse.  It will be dark and other ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘No Sir -- It Stays Here’

To any of the millions who have served the United States on the field of combat, the most hallowed and prized distinction is our nation’s Medal of Honor. It is never given, it is always earned before it is ever awarded.  At least that’s the way it was up until a sun-splashed Wednesday three weeks ago in Vicenza, Italy. There is an Army base there that houses the 173 rd Airborne ... (click for more)

Sports

Barons Batter Lookouts Again Thursday As Chattanooga Loses, 9-6

Danny Mendick hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Keon Barnum homered and had two hits as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 9-6 on Thursday. The double by Mendick, part of a three-run inning, gave the Barons a 2-1 lead before Hunter Jones hit an RBI double later in the inning. Trailing 7-2, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning ... (click for more)

SEC Annouces Television Schedule For First Three Weeks Of 2017 Season

The SEC Office on Tuesday announced the start times for games on the SEC Network during the first three weeks of the 2017 season.   The SEC Network Saturday schedule opens with three games on September 2 .  The Network will air six games on the second week of the season and five games in Week 3.  The first Conference matchup of the year on the ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors