Home Damaged By Fire On Greenwood Drive

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an evening house fire on Thursday evening. The Chattanooga Fire Department received the alarm at 7:26 p.m. and responded to 1911 Greenwood Drive with 5 fire companies.





David Thompson Jr. said that when the first companies arrived, the single story vacant residence was showing a lot of smoke. Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. Incident commander Capt.





An estimate on the dollar loss was not available. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.





CPD & Hamilton County EMS provided assistance on this call.



