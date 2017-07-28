 Friday, July 28, 2017 82.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Missing Cleveland Girl Found Safe in Creek Near Search Area

Friday, July 28, 2017
Arleth Yazmin Linares Medina
Arleth Yazmin Linares Medina

A 10-year-old girl who was missing in Cleveland after returning to a soccer field to retrieve some keys that had been left there has been found safe near the search area.

TBI officials said,  "This missing child has been found alive near the search area in Cleveland! Thank you for helping to spread the word!"

She was found in a nearby creek.

The girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out and was re-united with her mother.

Cleveland Police said on Thursday at 10:01 p.

m., Arleth Yazmin Linares Medina was reported missing by her mother, Rosa Medina. 

Mrs Medina stated that she took her daughters, Arleth, and Andrea, age 3, to the Ocoee Middle Soccer Field to walk between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Mrs Medina stated that when the family returned around 8 p.m. Arleth noticed that she had left the house keys at the soccer field.
 
Mrs Medina took the three-year-old child into the home to use the restroom and Arleth told Mrs. Medina that she would run to the soccer field to retrieve the keys. Arleth left the home around 8:20 p.m. When Arleth did not return home by 8:40 p.m., Mrs Medina went to the soccer field  to look for Arleth. Then, when Mrs Medina's search efforts were unsuccessful, she reported her daughter, Arleth, missing. 

Cleveland Police Department officers were searching the areas around the Medina neighborhood and the area where Arleth was believed to have traveled. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, Cleveland Fire Department, Lee University Campus Security and Bradley County Sheriff's Office were assisting in the search for the missing child.
 
An Amber Alert was issued in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police 423-476-7511

