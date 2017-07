Saturday, July 29, 2017



A boat caught fire near Holly Circle at Soddy Daisy on Saturday morning.

Those in the boat were able to get out with no injuries.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. with Soddy Daisy Police, Soddy Daisy Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responding.

Hamilton County Hazmat assisted in putting the fire out and dragging the boat to land.

The owner said it was about a $20,000 boat. He did have insurance.

TWRA was notified for a report.