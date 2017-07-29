Rashard Crabtree, 26, Shot On East 51st Street Friday Afternoon

Rashard Crabtree, 26, was shot late Friday afternoon on East 51st Street.

Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital after a person arrived there with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital via a personally-owned vehicle. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Mr. Crabtree advised he was struck as he was exiting a vehicle in the 700 block of E. 51st Street.

There is no suspect information available at this time. CPD officers were not able to locate a crime scene. Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call

. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when available.