Saturday Evening Fire Damages Duplex On Arlington Avenue

Saturday, July 29, 2017

A fire on Saturday evening damaged a duplex on Arlington Avenue.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received a duplex fire alarm at 5:26 p.m. and responded to 852 Arlington Ave. with five fire companies.

Captain Randy Steele said smoke and flames were visible from duplex unit B, and quickly spreading from the living room into the kitchen area. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, preventing further damage to the duplex.

There was one occupant present who suffered minor burns along his hand. He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated at approximately $30,000.

Occupants in the adjacent unit evacuated and their unit suffered no damages.