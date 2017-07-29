Senator Beavers Defends Trimming Tweet List

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Gubernatorial candidate and Tennessee State Senator Mae Beavers (R-Mt. Juliet) responded Saturday afternoon to a press release from the Davidson County Democratic Party alleging she could be breaking federal law and violating the First Amendment by blocking some Twitter users.

“If blocking hateful trolls who tweet profanity and obscene images constitutes viewpoint discrimination,” the former Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee chairman said, “then I’d be more than happy to slug it out in federal court.”

“Sharing opinions is a cherished constitutional right,” Senator Beavers continued, “but posting borderline pornography on someone else’s account is clearly not.”

She said Friday’s press release "isn’t the first time I have come under fire from the same group for my strong stances on social issues. She said on June 24, the Davidson County Democratic Party tweeted out a photograph featuring a drag queen attempting to impersonate Senator Beavers during “Nashville Pride.”

Senator Beavers said her head on a spike in the photograph is “a lot like what Kathy Griffin did to Trump.”

“Marriage is a biblical issue,” Senator Beavers asserted, “that should be handled in the church, not the courts, and certainly not at the federal level.

“The Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which violates 31 state constitutions, as the late Justice Scalia noted at the time, lacked “even a thin veneer of law” and took the court’s “reputation for clear thinking and sober analysis” to the level of “the mystical aphorisms of the fortune cookie.”