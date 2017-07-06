School Board To Meet Tuesday To Consider Contract For New Superintendent Bryan Johnson

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Terms have apparently been worked out for a contract for incoming County School Supt. Bryan Johnson.

The County School Board has called a special session on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Purpose of the meeting was listed as "approval of Dr. Johnson's contract of employment."

The board will also discuss issues related to the independent bus drivers.

The meeting will be held in the Central Office Board Room at 3074 Hickory Valley Road.

The board recently voted 5-4 to select Dr. Johnson, who is now a school official at Clarksville, Tn. He narrowly out polled interim Supt. Kirk Kelly.

School board attorney Scott Bennett was then instructed to work out contract terms with Dr. Johnson.