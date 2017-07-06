Man Pursues Stolen Vehicle; Gets Shot At Multiple Times Before Crash In St. Elmo

Thursday, July 6, 2017

An early morning vehicle theft on West Highway 193 in the Kensington community of Walker County resulted in the vehicle owner being shot at while pursuing his stolen vehicle in a second vehicle owned by the victim.

All total, three vehicles were involved in the theft/aggravated assault - the stolen vehicle was a 2016 white Ford F150 truck, the owner's vehicle pursuing the truck and a third vehicle (which was also stolen) was following the victim.

The occupants of both stolen vehicles were shooting at the car that the victim was driving.

The third vehicle wrecked at 55th Street and St. Elmo Avenue in Chattanooga. The occupants fled on foot.

A check of the VIN on the wrecked vehicle, a red 2012 Kia Optima, revealed that the vehicle was stolen from the Kensington community on June 10. The victim was shot at about five times from each vehicle but was not injured. A .45 caliber shell casing was recovered from inside the stolen Kia.

Surrounding area law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for the stolen 2016 white Ford F150.

Anyone with information on this crime should contact one of the following:

Walker County dispatch at 706-375-7810

Walker County Sheriff's Office at 706-638-1909

www.walkerso.com

Anonymous Tip Facebook – Walker County Sheriff's Office