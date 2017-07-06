 Thursday, July 6, 2017 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Pursues Stolen Vehicle; Gets Shot At Multiple Times Before Crash In St. Elmo

An early morning vehicle theft on West Highway 193 in the Kensington community of Walker County resulted in the vehicle owner being shot at while pursuing his stolen vehicle in a second vehicle owned by the victim.

 

All total, three vehicles were involved in the theft/aggravated assault - the stolen vehicle was a 2016 white Ford F150 truck, the owner's vehicle pursuing the truck and a third vehicle (which was also stolen) was following the victim.

 

 

The occupants of both stolen vehicles were shooting at the car that the victim was driving.

 

The third vehicle wrecked at 55th Street and St. Elmo Avenue in Chattanooga.  The occupants fled on foot.

 

A check of the VIN on the wrecked vehicle, a red 2012 Kia Optima, revealed that the vehicle was stolen from the Kensington community on June 10.  The victim was shot at about five times from each vehicle but was not injured.  A .45 caliber shell casing was recovered from inside the stolen Kia.

 

Surrounding area law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for the stolen 2016 white Ford F150.

 

Anyone with information on this crime should contact one of the following:

 

Walker County dispatch at 706-375-7810

Walker County Sheriff's Office at 706-638-1909

www.walkerso.com

Anonymous Tip Facebook – Walker County Sheriff's Office

 


A man found with an explosive device in his backpack in front of a Highway 153 title loan company said he had it for protection from a street gang. Fire Investigator Anthony Moore testified ... (click for more)

Attorney Chris Townley testified Thursday that a man charged in a Dade County, Ga., land fraud was not interested in a plea deal unless he got probation. Dobson, who wound up being convicted ... (click for more)

 Sen. Lamar Alexander on Thursday told members of the Kiwanis Club of Cleveland that he is "working to help the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who make less than $12,000 a year and who under ... (click for more)


Man With Bomb In Backpack On Highway 153 Said He Had It For Protection From Street Gang

A man found with an explosive device in his backpack in front of a Highway 153 title loan company said he had it for protection from a street gang. Fire Investigator Anthony Moore testified Thursday that Joshua Luke Redden told him that he had some dealings with the MS-13 gang and "they were after him." He said if they attacked him, he planned to use the bomb "to take out as ... (click for more)

Attorney Said Dobson Was Not Interested In Plea Deal Unless He Got Probation

Attorney Chris Townley testified Thursday that a man charged in a Dade County, Ga., land fraud was not interested in a plea deal unless he got probation. Dobson, who wound up being convicted by a jury and sentenced in May 2014 to 10 years and six months in federal prison, is asking that his conviction be set aside and he get a new trial. He said attorney Townley never went ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roddy Is Clear Choice For Police Chief - And Response

One of the privileges of being almost 60-years-old and a life-long Chattanoogan, is that I have known virtually all of the police commissioners and police chiefs going back to Bookie Turner.   First of all, I wish to thank Chief Fred Fletcher for his service during a difficult time in the history of our city.  Given the challenges, he has served us well and been responsive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Are Getting Passed By

If Hamilton County could look in its rear-view mirror, everybody could see pretty clearly that Rutherford County – think, Murfreesboro – will soon pass us as the fourth-largest county in Tennessee. Due to the phenomenal growth in the Midstate and a flourishing economy, there are now 43,500 children going to school in Rutherford County compared to 43,000 in Hamilton.  So ... (click for more)

Sports

McCallie's Andrew Viscomi, Southeast Whitfield's Leonel Lugo Named To All-American Soccer Squad

The National Soccer Coaches Association of America announced  on Thursday  the NSCAA Boys and Girls High School All-America Teams for the winter and spring seasons during the 2016-17 school year. The squad includes McCallie's Andrew Viscomi and Southeast Whitfield's Leonel Lugo. A total of 50 players receive NSCAA All-American recognition with 32 female student-athletes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC And Asheville City SC Announce Blue Ridge Derby

Chattanooga Football Club, in a joint announcement with Asheville City Soccer Club, announce the inaugural derby between the two cities, to be played Wednesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium. Dubbed "The Blue Ridge Derby", the matchup will be played annually and rotate between Chattanooga FC's Finley Stadium and Asheville City SC's Memorial Stadium.   "In Europe, ... (click for more)


