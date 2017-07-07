Upcoming Traffic Shift On U.S. 27 South In Chattanooga

Friday, July 7, 2017

As part of the U.S. 27 widening project from I-24/U.S. 27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge, the contractor will be performing a traffic shift Friday night on U.S. 27 South, weather permitting.



On Friday at 7 p.m. through Saturday at noon, there will be a temporary double right lane closure on U.S. 27 South from north of the Olgiati Bridge to the south end of the project near I-24. This will allow the contractor perform grinding, paving and striping for the next phase of the project. The southbound traffic lanes will be shifted to the west from 4th Street to MLK Blvd., and the contractor will be closing the inside “third” lane from 4th Street to I-24.

The most significant aspect impacting traffic flow will be the loss of the acceleration/merge areas from the on-ramps at 4th Street and MLK Boulevard. During the traffic shift and after its completion, the ramp traffic will be affected with yields instead of merges onto U.S. 27 South due to the shortened ramps. (See attached map)



Additionally, each evening between Monday and Thursday next week from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. the following morning, the contractor will have a temporary left lane closure on U.S. 27 South from north of the Olgiati Bridge to the south end of the project for placing concrete traffic barrier for Phase 2.

This is the first part of the switch to Phase 2, which is where the contractor will be working in the middle lanes of U.S. 27 in each direction.



THP will assist with traffic control during this work.



This work is weather permitting. Should rain postpone the work, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.