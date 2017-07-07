Tellico Man, Rossville Woman Caught After I-75 High-Speed Chase In Hixson Woman's Stolen Vehicle

Friday, July 7, 2017

A Tellico man and a Rossville woman were caught after a high-speed chase on I-75 on Thursday. They were in a Hixson woman's stolen car.

At approximately 4:12 p.m., a Whitfield County deputy had just returned to his vehicle from a traffic stop on I-75 (mile marker 327) when his license plate reader alerted on a stolen vehicle traveling south on the interstate.

The deputy was able to get behind the 2013 Nissan Versa with a Tennessee tag.

The vehicle accelerated when the deputy activated his blue lights and siren in an attempt to elude the officer. The vehicle chase continued down I-75 into Gordon County with speeds in excess of 120 mph, with the suspect vehicle passing other vehicles in the emergency lane.

The Georgia State Patrol assisted in the chase and was able to stop the car using a PIT maneuver in the south end of Gordon County.

The driver of the stolen vehicle (Christopher Snay) and a female passenger (April Roach) were taken into custody. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Rossville on July 1. Natasha Graham of Hixson had stopped at the Mapco on Chickamauga Avenue in Rossville. She left her car running and went into the store for just a minute. When she returned the car was gone.

Christopher Snay, 38, of Tellico, is charged with a felony count of theft by receiving stolen property (vehicle) and numerous traffic violations.

April Dawn Roach, 36, of Rossville, is charged with one felony count of theft of receiving stolen property. Both subjects are in the Gordon County Jail.