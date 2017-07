Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, July 8, 2017

AMEY, ANTHONY GEORGE

5245 LOMNICK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF HEROINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

---

BENNETT, DEMARCUS CANTRELL

4709 COLONIAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113308

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

---

BROOME, ANTHONY BENARD

959 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

---

BURKS, MONICA DANIELLE

2241 EAST 24TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

BYNUM, ANTHONY D

4410 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CARTWRIGHT, JERRY DON

6512 LAKE MEADOWS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CHAMLEE, JAMES ADAM

405 LYMAN DANIEL RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OF

---

COLVIN, MOHANDEZ

4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113015

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)CATOOS

---

DANIELS, QUINTON MAURICE

3604 PERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DAVIS, CHARLES TYRONE

2701 RIO GRANDE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

DEDENBACH, AUSTIN LEE

339 BLUEBIRD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

DICKERSON, GREGORY JAMES

3434 HYDE CT MURFREESBORO, 37128

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DUCKETT, WILLARD LEON

3034 TOWWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

3703 4TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

FOWLER, JAMES MATTHEW

171 DALBROWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FUQUA, KENDALE LORENZ

7715 COLEMERE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

GARROW, MELISA FAITH

702 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES

5993 HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

GRAF, JOSHUA KEITH

115 2ND ST ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

---

HARMON, TIMMY RAY

1903 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374046213

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HARPER, TERRELL DEVON5607 CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37414Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HEARD, ROGER SYLVESTER1814 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTAANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---HENDERSON, DUSTIN CLYDE829 S GERMANTOWN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---HILL, KATELYN A9042 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOLLAND, DEWON MARCELL601 WASHINGTON ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSSION OF MARJUANA)---HORTON, MITCHELL TAYLOR4905 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HUBBARD, DEMARCUS KEONTA604 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUMPHREY, WADE SHEROD1613 S. KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC VANDALISM UNDER $1,000---HUNTLEY, CYNTHIA812 W 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---IVEY, CATHY DENISE3408 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37308Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JACKSON, DERECK DONELLE1420 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JAMES, DUSTIN BLAKE503 PITTS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS DRIVING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRINKING UNDER AGE/ SELL A---LAMBERT, JAMES JOSEPH3113 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)---LAND, DWIGHT KEITH3911MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENT---LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM9627 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LANSDEN, BERTHA MAY702 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LANSDEN, KRISHA L810 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LAWSON, ROBERT ANTHONY367 LOOKOUT HIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---LEE, HASSAN ARIF5900 CHAMPION ROAD HARRISON, 37308Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEWIS, LARINDER KAY7725 BASSWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)CONTEMPT OF COURT(NON-SUPPORT)---MATTHEWS, JERRY LEE3100 SLYGO ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR702 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MIGUEL, PASCUAL2208 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043214Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN5175 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MORTON, JOSEPH DANIEL3832 MISSION VIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---ORR, CALVIN TERREL1011 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PITTS, INDIA CHEYENNE4518 HIXSON PIKE APT G6 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---RAINS, KENNEDY ANNISSA1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT 404 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMSEY, KENNETH E2415 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 73 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE910 BRYNWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---SMITH, MARCUS V2810 FAXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED---SMITH, MELISSA LYNN1627 GREENHILLS DR HIXSON, 373434925Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---STANDLEY, MISTERRICO RAUSHAUN4003 FAGAN ST B CHATTANOOGA, 374043318Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STRICKLAND, VENNA LYNN959 GATEWAY AVE, APT 228 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SWARTOUT, ROBERT NILES838 THOMAS ROAD TRIAN, 38753Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TAYLOR, CHERIE DESEREE2000 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---TAYLOR, LIAM DAVID101 CHESTNUT ST BEREA, 40404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TUCKER, KELDERICK MARQUAILHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)---WHITE, ADRIAN QUINTEL2041 N RIVERVIEW CIR ALBANY, 31705Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, ANTILENA NICOLE2219 BACHMAN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, JASON EUGENE4319 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY---WILSON, ALICIA NICOLE407 ALICIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000---WOMACK, ERIKA NICOLE117 HATLIN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WYNN, AMANDA DESHAY1422 CYPRESS STREET COURTS #70 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

