Public Planning Process Underway For South Broad District, Including Wheland, U.S. Pipe Sites

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

The public is invited to attend and participate in a public visioning process for the former Wheland Foundry site and the Southside Gardens neighborhood, South of US 24 between Market Street and Broad Street.

 

The Chattanooga Design Studio, established in 2015, will lead the process and encourages residents to attend to offer ideas, input and suggestions about potential redevelopment and changes they would like to see in the district.


 

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in one of two hands-on visioning workshops, on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9-11 .m. Both workshops will be held at Calvary Chapel on South Broad Street.

 

While invitations will be addressed to those in the district by mail, everyone is invited to attend and the charrette schedule will be outlined on the project website: https://southbroaddistrict.org/.

 

Officials said, "The Foundry site and Southside Gardens corridor has the potential to transform the urban fabric of our community because of its size, proximity to downtown Chattanooga and the interstate, and its unique history. The Design Studio is engaging in this public design process to proactively imagine how this transformation can positively impact our City and County.

 

Eric Myers, newly appointed executive director of the Chattanooga Design Studio, said, “The Design Studio is excited to announce this new project. The Foundry site and this district are a front door of our city. It’s time for the public to let us know what type of investment they want to see at this landmark location.

 

"Our organization believes that citizen input is the foundation of all great urban design so we are relying on the people who live, work, shop or travel through this area to let us know their opinions during our two days of workshops.”

 

The study area will encompass the South Broad area, Southside Gardens, the I-24 corridor, as well as the Howard School and South Market Districts. In 2007, a study was conducted for the 141 acre foundry site. This effort will update and build upon that plan by taking into account new development in the corridor, civic investments and new opportunities that have emerged since the 2008 economic downturn.


August 11, 2017

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

August 1, 2017

Corker, Perdue Vote To Confirm Christopher Wray As Director Of The FBI

August 1, 2017

Alexander To Hold Health Care Hearings


Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Bob Corker on Tuesday released the following statement after voting to confirm Christopher A. Wray, who was nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as director of the Federal ... (click for more)

Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Ranking Member Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said Tuesday they are scheduling health care hearings. The statement said,  “This ... (click for more)


Opinion

How My Father Lived To Be 100 Through Organ Donation

My father, Austin Golden, had dreams of living to be 100 years old. Sadly, those dreams were cut short when he fell and passed away suddenly at the age of 85. But I believe my father was able to live those extra 15 years, and perhaps more, by saving the life of another through organ donation.  I remember speaking on the phone with my father the morning of April 15, 2015, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This August

As the prettiest last three days in the history of any July ever in Chattanooga wane, the morning sky brings us a promising August today. My garden, with nary a trace of the devastating drought we were forced to endure this time last year, is lush and full and -- my heavens – I can never remember when we were a full nine inches above our normal rainfall after the first seven months ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Warren Named Preseason All-American

UTC senior linebacker Dale Warren was named a preseason All-American Monday.  He earned a spot on the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Third Team.  Warren is a 6-0, 225-pound senior linebacker from Covington, Ga.  He was a first team All-Southern Conference performer last season, leading the SoCon with 19.0 TFLs.  He also added 6.0 sacks.  He had ... (click for more)

Manchester City Shuts Out Tottenham 3-0 In Nashville; Crowd Largest For Soccer Match In State's History

Manchester City dominated play at the International Champions Cup held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday , resulting in a 3-0 victory of Tottenham Hotspur.   The Nashville crowd of over 56,000 made this English Premier League battle the most highly attended soccer match in Tennessee history. Fans witnessed persistent offensive pressure by Manchester ... (click for more)


