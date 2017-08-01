Public Planning Process Underway For South Broad District, Including Wheland, U.S. Pipe Sites

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

The public is invited to attend and participate in a public visioning process for the former Wheland Foundry site and the Southside Gardens neighborhood, South of US 24 between Market Street and Broad Street.

The Chattanooga Design Studio, established in 2015, will lead the process and encourages residents to attend to offer ideas, input and suggestions about potential redevelopment and changes they would like to see in the district.

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in one of two hands-on visioning workshops, on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9-11 .m. Both workshops will be held at Calvary Chapel on South Broad Street.

While invitations will be addressed to those in the district by mail, everyone is invited to attend and the charrette schedule will be outlined on the project website: https://southbroaddistrict.org / .

Officials said, "The Foundry site and Southside Gardens corridor has the potential to transform the urban fabric of our community because of its size, proximity to downtown Chattanooga and the interstate, and its unique history. The Design Studio is engaging in this public design process to proactively imagine how this transformation can positively impact our City and County.

Eric Myers, newly appointed executive director of the Chattanooga Design Studio, said, “The Design Studio is excited to announce this new project. The Foundry site and this district are a front door of our city. It’s time for the public to let us know what type of investment they want to see at this landmark location.

"Our organization believes that citizen input is the foundation of all great urban design so we are relying on the people who live, work, shop or travel through this area to let us know their opinions during our two days of workshops.”

The study area will encompass the South Broad area, Southside Gardens, the I-24 corridor, as well as the Howard School and South Market Districts. In 2007, a study was conducted for the 141 acre foundry site. This effort will update and build upon that plan by taking into account new development in the corridor, civic investments and new opportunities that have emerged since the 2008 economic downturn.