Police Blotter: Woman Tired Of Other Woman Sending Nude Photos To Her Husband; Big Truck Tire Rolls Into Vehicle On I-75

Thursday, August 10, 2017

Police spoke with a woman who said she is being harrassed by another woman, who is continuing to send nude pictures of herself to her husband's phone,

The woman showed police the images on the cell phone. She said she "wished to have the continued behavior" by the other woman documented.

* * *

Police responded to an alarm call at 5665 Brainerd Road. The side window of the business was broken out. Someone had thrown a large rock through the window. Police located a number to call on a business card inside the building. Police made contact with a manager, who responded to the scene. She told police she could not give a correct count of what was take until they do inventory of the store in the morning.

* * *

A woman on 16th Avenue said around midnight her red 2012 Chevy Cruze was taken from her residence. She said she did not know who took the vehicle or had any description of the subjects. She said she had lost one set of her keys to her vehicle possibly at a garage sale a few days earlier and believes whoever found her keys or took her keys was the ones who took her vehicle. The vehicle had no specialized stickers or characteristics that would made her vehicle stand out.

* * *

Police responded to 1101 Broad St. and found that Christopher Sather appeared to have fallen off his bike and struck his head on a light post. Mr. Sather was transported to Erlanger Hospital to treat his injuries.

* * *

There was a theft from a motor vehicle on Huff Place. A woman said she was cutting grass when an unknown person went into her truck and took her wallet and cell phone. Her door was unlocked at the time.

* * *

A woman on Brighton Lane said sometime after 11:30 p.m., someone entered her 2015 Honda Civic, rummaged through it and stole her wallet and its contents. She said there was no damage to the vehicle. She is missing her Michael Kors mint green wristlet wallet, Tennessee driver's license, Social Security card and a Suntrust debit card. The thief used her finance's debit card to open two Amazon Prime accounts and place orders on both for over $700 each.

* * *

Steve Derthick said he was at the south end of the Walnut Street walking bridge. He said he had stopped and spoken with a friend. While talking he had set his backpack down and did not keep an eye on it. He ended his conversation, turned to pick up his backpack and it was gone. He stated that the backpack is 100 percent leather and contained his Tennessee Supreme Court ID and some court documents all in Spanish. He said the documents are not worth anything to anyone but himself.

* * *

A complainant was oon Interstate 75 near the Volkswagen entrance when a semi truck tire came bouncing across the roadway and impacted the front bumper of his vehicle. He said there was a sedan and a semi truck near him. However, he did not see where the tire came from. Complainant said he drove to the nearest exit, which was Bonny Oaks, and notified police.

* * *

A woman said she pulled into a gas station at 6224 Hixson Pike and she, her friend and her one year old went in to the store. She said she left the vehicle running and, when she came out of the gas station, her vehicle was gone. She was able to contact a friend who pinged her phone in the area of Middle Valley Road and Boy Scout Road. This auto theft is believed to be the same suspects that attempted to steal a vehicle with someone inside just 10 minutes earlier at Lowe's on Highway 153. The woman's car was recovered abandoned at the Bass Pro in East Ridge.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike said he caught someone was trying to load his motorcycle into the back of a white utility van. The suspects heard him yelling at them from his apartment hallway and fled the scene, dropping the motorcycle on the pavement. The driver of the van was described as a white male, approximately 30 years old with a beard and short hair. The man thinks he saw two additional suspects in the rear of the van, but could not give a description of them. The motorcycle was left lying on the pavement with noted damage.

* * *

A resident of Oak View Drie said that sometime during the night, someone entered their 2015 Chrysler Town & Country mini-van and stole several items. Including an Asus laptop computer, Swiss Gear spinner bag, an Apple Iphone charger, one pair of Sperry shoes, a stethoscope and a helmet bag.