Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, August 10, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

AKRIDGE, JERMICHAEL LEBRON

2628 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON

210 RAILROAD STREET DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CONTEMPT OF COURT (PETITION TO REVOKE)

---

ARROWOOD, MICHAEL RICHARD

907 MASTERSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BALLARD, KEVIN LEROY

679 HOODENPYLE LANE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BILLINGSLY, DEVONTAE LAMAR

718 N GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BLAKEMORE, FALICIA DANIELLE

1301 NORTH LONGHOLLOW ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BOLES, AMANDA RUTH

1742 DAUGHERTY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BOLES, JAMES MICHIAL

1742 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSS.

OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY---BOYD, VANTESSA DENNISE2628 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 374041790Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT/AGGRAVATED---BRYSON, HANNAH MAE511 SOUTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---BURNETTE, STEPHEN ELMER9936 BETTIS ESTATES HARRISON,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM UNDER $500---COMBS, LONNIE RYAN184 PINECREST DR WILDWOOD, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000THEFT UNDER 1000---CONNAR, LAURA BETH727 11TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRHEA CO TN HOLD---CONNER, JEREMY KEITH9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COOTS, THOMAS MARK4621 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---COSPER, JIMMY DEWAYNE1423 CAROUSEL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DAVIS, LORI ANN2119 RINGGOLD OOLTEWAH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)---DORN, PATRICIA ANN1730 DAUGHTERY FERRY R SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---DWIGHT, REGINALD NMN1205 BOYNTON DR. APT. 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTALKING---EVERETT, JUDY BELLE6669 NORTH MARBLE TOP ROSSVILLE, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---FAIRES, DONNY LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAW---FRAZIER, THOMAS JASON2225 PETERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HARDEN, DEREK ALLEN9746 WEST RIDGE TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN VEHICLE)---HOPE, NICHOLAS DEKOTA375 CLAY BAKER ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH315 HILLVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)---JACKSON, TYERRENCE REJON1718 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)---JAMES, SANDRA NAOMI322 INDIAN MOUND ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOHNSON, DARRELL WAYNE1207 DUNCAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTALKING---JONES, DEVON DRAKE12143 THAXTON LANE APISON,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LACY, DERRICK ANDREW1703 EAST 12TH CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSIMPLE ASSAULT---LALONE, NATHAN BERNARDNORTH EAST CORRECTIONAL COMPLEX MOUNTAIN CITY, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEATHERMAN, SHANE ALLEN1073 N LAKEWOOD OCOEE, 34761Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)---LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK810 CHATTANOOGA RD COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---LOLLAR, APRIL DAWN104 1ST STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---MCVAY, RAYMOND STEWARD455 NIXON DR. DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)---MOORE, SHERRILYN ANELL2907 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---NEALON, TIFFANY MARIE351 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER1117 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---PETERSON, ROBERT LOUIS277 KILGORE LANE APT 3 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PITTMAN, DARREL DEWAYNE7319 VALLEY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---POINTER, DOMINIC ANTONIO3424 VINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD275 EAST HILLS RD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURE OF M---REINERT, ANTHONY WILLIAM111 RENAISSANCE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---REYNOSO, MARIA3121 BIMINI PLACE APT 121 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROBINSON, DAWN RENEE9728 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---SCHNEIDER, NICOLE MICHELLEAge at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY---SCOTT, KENNA NICOLE300 SOUTH CEDER AVENUE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINECRIMINAL SIMULATIONUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SHEPHERD, DEVONTA ANTHONY1900 E 32 ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071753Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)---SHETTER, KOREN ASHLIE589 HIGHLAND DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRESISTING ARREST (STOP/HALT/FRISK)PUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---SONGER, JAMES EDWARD1500 MCDONALD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATION---SOTO, PHILLIP PAUL162 POND SPRINGS ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SUTTON, AMY NICOLE6619 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTY (VEHICLE)EVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THOMASON, JAMIE D601 JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITSTHEFT OF SERVICES---THOMPSON, JORDAN SHAQUILLE1620 HICKORY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYUNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD---VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE430 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIO---WELLS, QUZHAN MIKKEL1325 MOORE PLACE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM)---WIGGINS, CAMERON5927 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILLIAMS, RASHEED ANTHONY7709 HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374162735Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY---WRIGHT, BILLIE BREANA4715 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163821Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, BRITNY PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BALLARD, KEVIN LEROY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/23/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BEACH, FREDRICK GREGG

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/22/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE BELL, CANDICE RUTH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/19/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF HYDROCODINE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BOLES, AMANDA RUTH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOLES, JAMES MICHIAL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY BONDS, CORDARRIUS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/17/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION BRYSON, HANNAH MAE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

BURNETTE, STEPHEN ELMER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/01/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM UNDER $500 CHAMBERS, MARK DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN COLE, JASMINE GENAE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/31/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COSPER, JIMMY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/01/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRAWLEY, ROBERT EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/05/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, LORI ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/13/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) DORN, PATRICIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/20/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DOUGLAS, CEDRIC JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/12/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT DREW, BILLY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/15/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUGGAN, MALINDA DIANA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DWIGHT, REGINALD NMN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/14/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

STALKING GRIGSBY, CARRIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOPE, NICHOLAS DEKOTA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) HOUSTON, DERRICK ANTWANN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/25/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JACKSON, BRIAN KEITH

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/29/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY) JACKSON, TYERRENCE REJON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) JAMES, SANDRA NAOMI

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, DEVON DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KEYS, GREGORY B

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/01/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) LACY, DERRICK ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/17/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LEATHERMAN, SHANE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) LOCKLEAR, ROBERT PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/16/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 LOLLAR, APRIL DAWN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/28/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE MARION, KENNEDY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) MCCLAIN, CURTIS LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/17/1981

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCVAY, RAYMOND STEWARD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED) MORGAN, ABEL MILO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR NEALON, TIFFANY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/19/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, SAMUEL ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/01/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION PELHAM, JENNAFER ELISE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PETERSON, ROBERT LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 02/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PITTMAN, DARREL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RAMSEY, ROSS EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROMOTING MANUFACTURE OF M REYNOLDS, JUWAN DONTA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/13/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED RICHIE, ARLEY GENE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF METH)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPH) SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SCHNEIDER, NICOLE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/06/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY SHETTER, KOREN ASHLIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST (STOP/HALT/FRISK)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, TERRANCE DONELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/16/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO SONTAY, TOMAS OSVELI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/25/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SOTO, PHILLIP PAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/11/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, ALICIA SHANTELL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 THOMASON, JAMIE D

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/08/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

THEFT OF SERVICES THOMPSON, JORDAN SHAQUILLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/17/1994

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF HANDICAPPED PARKING OR PLACARD VAUGHN, FELICIA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIO WELLS, QUZHAN MIKKEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM) WIGGINS, CAMERON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/05/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS WILLIAMS, RASHEED ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/09/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WRIGHT, BILLIE BREANA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/03/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 08/09/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE