Water Main Break Temporarily Closes Portion Of McCallie Ferry Road

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene of a substantial water main break on McCallie Ferry Road. Union Fork-Bakewell Utility personnel on scene have advised deputies that due to the break, McCallie Ferry Road at Dayton Pike will be closed until further notice.
Furthermore, Utility and TDOT personal are advising that one lane of Dayton Pike northbound at McCallie Ferry Road will be blocked for one to three days depending on the extent of the damage.
Any questions regarding the water main break, extent of the damage, lack of services, or length of time service in this specific area will be affected should be directed to the Union Fork-Bakewell Utility District Office at 423 332-9733
.