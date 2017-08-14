 Monday, August 14, 2017 88.7°F   overcast   Overcast

County Clerk Vehicle Registrations Up Sharply

The County Clerk’s tag and title office has recorded 5,229 more vehicle registrations so far this year compared to the first seven months in 2016.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said, “The office registered 158,397 transactions for January through July this year compared to 153,168 during the same period last year.

The increased traffic could be related to the population increase reported for Hamilton County since the last census.

“With this increased activity I’m pleased that motorists are utilizing timesaving renewal options offered online at (www.countyclerkanytime.com ) or through the mail program. 

"In 2016 more than 60,000 motorists renewed online or by mail. In addition to the Courthouse office, the convenient Bonny Oaks branch is also available to help motorists applying for title or renewing a tag. Both locations are open Monday through Friday8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.”

 



Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Opinion

Judge Williams Was Best Choice For City Administrative Hearing Officer

Respectfully, I am dismayed and frustrated with the recent decision to appoint Kyle Hedrick as the new  Administrative Hearing Officer. While I am sure that he is a fine man, I question how he could possible have the experience, compassion and understanding of this job. I also question the time allotment since he is working for three other municipalities.  Judge Williams ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Other Supremacist

In the third act of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the queen was asked how she was enjoying the play and the immortal line was born, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” That line got louder and louder for me on Sunday as I read about our nation’s latest tragedy in Charlottesville. Three people are dead because of despicable white supremacists but what about the other slimy supremacists ... (click for more)

Sports

Young Guns Will Roam Ooltewah Sidelines In 2017

A distinct youth movement hit Mac Bryan’s Ooltewah High School’s football coaching staff during the spring and summer. Bryan, who is heading toward his fifth season with the Owls, brought on four new varsity assistants for the 2017 season and three are under 30 years of age.   James “Goose” Manning, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is 24 years ... (click for more)

Jennings Poised To Be Tennessee's Go-To WR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jauan Jennings, a free-spirited converted quarterback, started coming into his own during a strong sophomore season at Tennessee. Jennings, who played prep ball at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had a reputation for taking practice lightly. He didn’t always have picture-perfect discipline. He wasn’t all that fond of weightlifting. ... (click for more)


