County Clerk Vehicle Registrations Up Sharply

Monday, August 14, 2017

The County Clerk’s tag and title office has recorded 5,229 more vehicle registrations so far this year compared to the first seven months in 2016.

County Clerk Bill Knowles said, “The office registered 158,397 transactions for January through July this year compared to 153,168 during the same period last year. The increased traffic could be related to the population increase reported for Hamilton County since the last census.

“With this increased activity I’m pleased that motorists are utilizing timesaving renewal options offered online at (www.countyclerkanytime.com ) or through the mail program.

"In 2016 more than 60,000 motorists renewed online or by mail. In addition to the Courthouse office, the convenient Bonny Oaks branch is also available to help motorists applying for title or renewing a tag. Both locations are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.”