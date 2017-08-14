 Monday, August 14, 2017 88.7°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Erlanger Prepares For Potential Surge In Emergency Response During Solar Eclipse

Monday, August 14, 2017

As preparations are being made throughout the region for local residents and visitors alike to view either a partial or total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, officials at Erlanger Health System are planning for a potential surge in the communication system as well as patients. 

The region’s only adult Level One Trauma Center, highest level pediatric care at Children’s Hospital, LIFE FORCE air medical and MedComm System will be on alert in anticipation of any interruption in communications or influx of patients in the 50,000 square mile radius of downtown Chattanooga.

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, where Interstate 75 meets the path of totality near Sweetwater, Tn. is the closest destination for 20.4 million Americans.  “Tennessee’s central location and historically clear skies make it an optimal viewing area for an estimated 55 million spectators across the nation and the world.”  Through research from various community websites, TEMA estimates 360,000 to 1.4 million people will drive to Tennessee for the event. 

The likelihood of emergency incidents will mainly be centered on the population of people in the region who could become injured or sick due to heat or sun exposure and accidents from various forms of travel such as vehicle, aircraft and marine craft. 

As with any mass event, Erlanger and other government agencies will work together to ensure the safety and health of all individuals who are in the region.

“Our medical staff train on a regular basis with various mass casualty scenarios and are prepared 24/7 to answer the call from emergency response services,” said Erlanger’s emergency department medical director, Dr. Sudave Mendiratta.  “With our skills and experience in event medicine and trauma, we feel our specialists are well equipped to handle a variety of situations.”

It will be business as usual for the Erlanger emergency department staff at all six emergency rooms and six LIFE FORCE air medical bases on August 21 until a situation arises and more staff and resources are needed to assist with patient care.  Depending on environmental conditions during LIFE FORCE flights, night vision and GPS technology will be used by the helicopter crew and back up communications will be used in the emergency and hospital departments in the event cellular and internet coverage is overwhelmed. 

“Each individual has the responsibility to be alert and aware of their surroundings as well as protecting themselves and others from potential injury,” said Dr. Mendiratta.  “We just want everyone to be safe no matter where they are enjoying the eclipse and know that Erlanger is in the community and prepared to care for them should anything happen.”



August 16, 2017

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

August 14, 2017

County Clerk Vehicle Registrations Up Sharply

August 14, 2017

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest ... (click for more)

The County Clerk’s tag and title office has recorded 5,229 more vehicle registrations so far this year compared to the first seven   months in 2016. County Clerk Bill Knowles said, ... (click for more)

Click here  for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)


Breaking News

Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest by emailing us at news@chattanoogan.com. Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop band that was launched in 1970. He began a solo career in 1981. ... (click for more)

County Clerk Vehicle Registrations Up Sharply

The County Clerk’s tag and title office has recorded 5,229 more vehicle registrations so far this year compared to the first seven   months in 2016. County Clerk Bill Knowles said, “The office registered 158,397 transactions for January through July this year compared to 153,168 during the same period last year. The increased traffic could be related to the population ... (click for more)

Opinion

Judge Williams Was Best Choice For City Administrative Hearing Officer

Respectfully, I am dismayed and frustrated with the recent decision to appoint Kyle Hedrick as the new  Administrative Hearing Officer. While I am sure that he is a fine man, I question how he could possible have the experience, compassion and understanding of this job. I also question the time allotment since he is working for three other municipalities.  Judge Williams ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Other Supremacist

In the third act of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the queen was asked how she was enjoying the play and the immortal line was born, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks.” That line got louder and louder for me on Sunday as I read about our nation’s latest tragedy in Charlottesville. Three people are dead because of despicable white supremacists but what about the other slimy supremacists ... (click for more)

Sports

Young Guns Will Roam Ooltewah Sidelines In 2017

A distinct youth movement hit Mac Bryan’s Ooltewah High School’s football coaching staff during the spring and summer. Bryan, who is heading toward his fifth season with the Owls, brought on four new varsity assistants for the 2017 season and three are under 30 years of age.   James “Goose” Manning, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is 24 years ... (click for more)

Jennings Poised To Be Tennessee's Go-To WR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jauan Jennings, a free-spirited converted quarterback, started coming into his own during a strong sophomore season at Tennessee. Jennings, who played prep ball at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had a reputation for taking practice lightly. He didn’t always have picture-perfect discipline. He wasn’t all that fond of weightlifting. ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors