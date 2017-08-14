Erlanger Prepares For Potential Surge In Emergency Response During Solar Eclipse

Monday, August 14, 2017

As preparations are being made throughout the region for local residents and visitors alike to view either a partial or total solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, officials at Erlanger Health System are planning for a potential surge in the communication system as well as patients.

The region’s only adult Level One Trauma Center, highest level pediatric care at Children’s Hospital, LIFE FORCE air medical and MedComm System will be on alert in anticipation of any interruption in communications or influx of patients in the 50,000 square mile radius of downtown Chattanooga.



According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, where Interstate 75 meets the path of totality near Sweetwater, Tn. is the closest destination for 20.4 million Americans. “Tennessee’s central location and historically clear skies make it an optimal viewing area for an estimated 55 million spectators across the nation and the world.” Through research from various community websites, TEMA estimates 360,000 to 1.4 million people will drive to Tennessee for the event.



The likelihood of emergency incidents will mainly be centered on the population of people in the region who could become injured or sick due to heat or sun exposure and accidents from various forms of travel such as vehicle, aircraft and marine craft.



As with any mass event, Erlanger and other government agencies will work together to ensure the safety and health of all individuals who are in the region.



“Our medical staff train on a regular basis with various mass casualty scenarios and are prepared 24/7 to answer the call from emergency response services,” said Erlanger’s emergency department medical director, Dr. Sudave Mendiratta. “With our skills and experience in event medicine and trauma, we feel our specialists are well equipped to handle a variety of situations.”



It will be business as usual for the Erlanger emergency department staff at all six emergency rooms and six LIFE FORCE air medical bases on August 21 until a situation arises and more staff and resources are needed to assist with patient care. Depending on environmental conditions during LIFE FORCE flights, night vision and GPS technology will be used by the helicopter crew and back up communications will be used in the emergency and hospital departments in the event cellular and internet coverage is overwhelmed.



“Each individual has the responsibility to be alert and aware of their surroundings as well as protecting themselves and others from potential injury,” said Dr. Mendiratta. “We just want everyone to be safe no matter where they are enjoying the eclipse and know that Erlanger is in the community and prepared to care for them should anything happen.”

