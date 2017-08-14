 Monday, August 14, 2017 80.8°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Critics Say Houses Being "Wedged Into" Historic St. Elmo, North Chattanooga

Monday, August 14, 2017

Some residents of St. Elmo and North Chattanooga said Monday it appears that officials are allowing houses to be "wedged into" the two historic communities, where property values have soared.

The Planning Commission on Monday, despite the opposition, approved variances on two projects in the popular communities.

DAMAR Properties was seeking to subdivide a .44-acre lot with frontage on two different streets into two buildable lots. The streets are Orchid Place and W. 57th Street in St. Elmo.

In order to subdivide the site, the developer had to get a variance on a 60-foot requirement for lot frontage since one side was 41 feet. That was granted.

A nearby St. Elmo resident said it appeared that variances were routinely granted and said developers were buying properties that did not meet requirements with knowledge they could get the waivers.

Planning Commission member Barry Payne disagreed, saying the panel often turns down variance requests.

Carolyn Tuppage said a trend was developing "of houses being built that overpower the lots. It's too big of a house on a small lot."

The developer said his firm had remodeled several St. Elmo homes and built a couple of new ones in the Craftsman style. He said one of the planned homes had been approved by the St. Elmo Historic Commission and he was going back to seek approval for the second.

He said, "We care about St. Elmo. We build homes that fit into the neighborhood."

Lawrence Wood owns .2-acre in North Chattanooga at Tucker Street and Rosewood Avenue and was seeking to get it approved for two new houses to be developed by Joseph Ingram.

The connection to Rosewood was just an eight-foot strip designed for a sewer connection. The eight feet was 27 feet under the required lot footage. However, it was approved.

Two Planning Commission members, including Chairman Ethan Collier, said they were surprised that small strips of land could be construed as giving frontage on a street for a buildable lot. Planning Agency officials said they will check with the city attorney's office on the issue.

One resident said the building frenzy is compromising the original 1910 and 1920 homes in that vicinity as well as an older Victorian one. She asked, "If you allow this variance, what standards are left?"

Neighbors said Rosewood is an extremely narrow street, and said proper infrastructure is not being put in place for all the new additions.

Mr. Wood said the objecting neighbors live in some of the new homes.

He said he did not think the commission was setting a bad precedent.

 

 

 

 



Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest

Police said a man in a U-Haul at the Signal Mountain Walmart tried to run over a police officer who was checking on him. David Jolley, 45, of Nashville, is facing multiple charges, including

City Public Works officials said a proposed sewage holding tank will not be built at Memphis Drive in Hixson as proposed earlier. Memphis Drive residents have gone before the City Council


Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest by emailing us at news@chattanoogan.com. Fagan was one of the masterminds behind the highly successful jazz-pop band that was launched in 1970. He began a solo career in 1981.

Man In U-Haul Repeatedly Tries To Hit Police Officer On Signal Mountain Walmart Lot

Police said a man in a U-Haul at the Signal Mountain Walmart tried to run over a police officer who was checking on him. David Jolley, 45, of Nashville, is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder. Police said the U-Haul hit a car at the Walmart lot, and the officer was checking to see if the driver was okay when he came at him. The man then got

Opinion

Judge Williams Was Best Choice For City Administrative Hearing Officer

Respectfully, I am dismayed and frustrated with the recent decision to appoint Kyle Hedrick as the new  Administrative Hearing Officer. While I am sure that he is a fine man, I question how he could possible have the experience, compassion and understanding of this job. I also question the time allotment since he is working for three other municipalities.  Judge Williams

Roy Exum: Me? A Racist? Me?

Never, not in my wildest dreams, would I have suspected I would be labeled as a white supremacist or a racist. Nothing could be any further from the truth, but after I criticized a fear monger  on Monday  who tried to pin the Charlottesville debacle on the President, the haters are trying to pull me down into the "Legion of the Miserable." By  4 o'clock  Monday

Sports

Young Guns Will Roam Ooltewah Sidelines In 2017

A distinct youth movement hit Mac Bryan's Ooltewah High School's football coaching staff during the spring and summer. Bryan, who is heading toward his fifth season with the Owls, brought on four new varsity assistants for the 2017 season and three are under 30 years of age.   James "Goose" Manning, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, is 24 years

Jennings Poised To Be Tennessee's Go-To WR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jauan Jennings, a free-spirited converted quarterback, started coming into his own during a strong sophomore season at Tennessee. Jennings, who played prep ball at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had a reputation for taking practice lightly. He didn't always have picture-perfect discipline. He wasn't all that fond of weightlifting.


