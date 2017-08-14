Langdon Strickland, 33, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Shooting On Kelly Street

Monday, August 14, 2017

Chattanooga Police said a 33-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on S. Kelly Street early Monday afternoon.

He was identified as Langdon Strickland.

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at the 500 block of S Kelly.

Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police officers located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

Investigators were able to determine the location of the crime scene and begin the collection of evidence.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads. If you have information about this incident, call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately. You can remain anonymous.