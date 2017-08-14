 Monday, August 14, 2017 76.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Langdon Strickland, 33, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Shooting On Kelly Street

Monday, August 14, 2017
Chattanooga Police said a 33-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on S. Kelly Street early Monday afternoon.
 
He was identified as Langdon Strickland.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at the 500 block of S Kelly.
 
Upon arrival, Chattanooga Police officers located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
 
Hamilton County EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.
 
Investigators were able to determine the location of the crime scene and begin the collection of evidence.
 
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads. If you have information about this incident, call the Chattanooga Police Department immediately. You can remain anonymous.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525


Win Tickets To Tivoli Concert By Founding Steely Dan Member Donald Fagen After "Liking" Chattanoogan.com

Haslam Says Forrest Statue Should Be Removed From Capitol

Man In U-Haul Repeatedly Tries To Hit Police Officer On Signal Mountain Walmart Lot


Win two tickets to a Tivoli concert by founding Steely Dan member Donald Fagen by "liking" Chattanoogan.com on Facebook and/or Twitter or letting us know you already have. Then enter the contest ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Haslam issued this statement on Monday regarding the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest in the State Capitol:   “My position on this issue has not changed – I do not ... (click for more)

Police said a man in a U-Haul at the Signal Mountain Walmart tried to run over a police officer who was checking on him. David Jolley, 45, of Nashville, is facing multiple charges, including ... (click for more)


Opinion

Judge Williams Was Best Choice For City Administrative Hearing Officer

Respectfully, I am dismayed and frustrated with the recent decision to appoint Kyle Hedrick as the new  Administrative Hearing Officer. While I am sure that he is a fine man, I question how he could possible have the experience, compassion and understanding of this job. I also question the time allotment since he is working for three other municipalities.  Judge Williams ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Me? A Racist? Me?

Never, not in my wildest dreams, would I have suspected I would be labeled as a white supremacist or a racist. Nothing could be any further from the truth, but after I criticized a fear monger  on Monday  who tried to pin the Charlottesville debacle on the President, the haters are trying to pull me down into the “Legion of the Miserable.” By  4 o’clock  Monday ... (click for more)

Sports

CCS Sweeps Lookout Valley In Volleyball Opener

Monday, August 14 will be one of those days that Sarah Davis will remember for a long, long time and it’s all for the right reasons. Her Chattanooga Christian volleyball team opened its season on Monday with a three-set sweep of host Lookout Valley and that came only hours after Davis signed the dotted line on the purchase of her first house. It was the first match for both ... (click for more)

Jennings Poised To Be Tennessee's Go-To WR

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jauan Jennings, a free-spirited converted quarterback, started coming into his own during a strong sophomore season at Tennessee. Jennings, who played prep ball at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, had a reputation for taking practice lightly. He didn’t always have picture-perfect discipline. He wasn’t all that fond of weightlifting. ... (click for more)


