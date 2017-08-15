 Tuesday, August 15, 2017 78.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Several Vie For County Commission Chairman

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - by John Wilson

There appears to be no clear choice for the next chairman of the Hamilton County Commission.

As many as five commissioners want to be the leader, and they are splitting up the votes.

Sabrena Smedley, a potential vice chairman, could wind up with the chairman appointment if other smaller coalitions fall apart.

Current Chairman Chester Bankston has expressed an interest in serving yet another term.

Joe Graham, Tim Boyd and Randy Fairbanks also want the chairmanship and have lobbied other commissioners. Jim Fields, who will be in his final term, is also interested.

Commissioner Boyd has outlined some of the changes he would want made, including having only county staff present when they have an item on the agenda. Otherwise, he said they should be back in the office working.

He also feels that it is not necessary for the county mayor to attend the meetings. Mayor Andy Berke does not show up for City Council sessions.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger often voices his opinion on issues before the commission and usually gives a report at the end of the session.

Commissioners Greg Beck and Warren Mackey, lone Democrats on the panel, are considered swing votes - wooed by one side or the other.

Commissioner Graham can usually count on the backing of former chairman Fields, and perhaps newcomer Greg Martin. However, Commissioner Martin said Tuesday night, "No one can count on my support for chairman.  I am as undecided as a squirrel in the middle of the road who hasn't decided which way to go."

The commission chooses a new chairman every September for a one-year term.

 

