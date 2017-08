Wednesday, August 16, 2017

A woman's body was found near an intersection in Ooltewah on Wednesday morning. She was identified as Tiffany Paige Flerl, 21.

Chattanooga Police said her body was located near the intersection of Old Cleveland Pike and Old Lee Highway just after 10 a.m.

She did not appear to have any visible signs of trauma.

Her body was sent to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.