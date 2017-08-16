Opposing Sides Expected To Show Up For Coolidge Park Rally Thursday Night; Some Urged To "Bring Your Guns"

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Chattanooga Police said they will be closely monitoring an organized rally at Coolidge Park on Thursday that may draw some of the same opposing sides that clashed - with deadly result - in Charlottesville, Va.

The rally is set for 7:30 p.m. and initially was in memory of a woman who was killed in the angry Virginia confrontation that initially began over a decision to tear down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The group Full Communism is urging its members to come from far and wide to attend the Chattanooga rally.

At the same time, those in support of a Mojo Burrito employee who was fired for attending the rally are also expected to be present.

One Internet site urges those with conceal carry permits to "bring your guns."

Police officials said, "The Chattanooga Police Department is aware and will be present at the organized rally in Coolidge Park on Thursday.

"As our community members go about their day enjoying our waterfront, spending time with their families, expressing their views or simply appreciating all that our great city offers, the Chattanooga Police Department will continue in its mission to keep our community safe.

"The Chattanooga Police Department will have additional patrols in the area of the park and will dedicate more manpower if needed."

