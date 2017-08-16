 Wednesday, August 16, 2017 93.7°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Opposing Sides Expected To Show Up For Coolidge Park Rally Thursday Night; Some Urged To "Bring Your Guns"

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Chattanooga Police said they will be closely monitoring an organized rally at Coolidge Park on Thursday that may draw some of the same opposing sides that clashed - with deadly result - in Charlottesville, Va.

The rally is set for 7:30 p.m. and initially was in memory of a woman who was killed in the angry Virginia confrontation that initially began over a decision to tear down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The group Full Communism is urging its members to come from far and wide to attend the Chattanooga rally.

At the same time, those in support of a Mojo Burrito employee who was fired for attending the rally are also expected to be present.

One Internet site urges those with conceal carry permits to "bring your guns."

Police officials said, "The Chattanooga Police Department is aware and will be present at the organized rally in Coolidge Park on Thursday.

"As our community members go about their day enjoying our waterfront, spending time with their families, expressing their views or simply appreciating all that our great city offers, the Chattanooga Police Department will continue in its mission to keep our community safe.

"The Chattanooga Police Department will have additional patrols in the area of the park and will dedicate more manpower if needed."

.



August 17, 2017

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

August 16, 2017

Alexander Praises Trump Decision To Make August Cost Sharing Reduction Payments

August 16, 2017

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, ... (click for more)

  Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Wednesday praised President Trump’s decision to make August cost sharing reduction payments. He said, “The president’s decision ... (click for more)

Here are No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury for Aug. 16. No Bills: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN W 39 M 0 1 GS 1656547 RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BRENNER, TRAVIS ALLEN ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Copies Of Remaining Chattanooga Photo Books Available At Zarzour's Restaurant

Remaining copies of the Chattanooga Photo books are available at Zarzours Restaurant on Rossville Avenue off Main Street. It is near Fire Hall #1. They include the Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga, and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.  All were published by Chattanoogan.com and printed by College Press at Collegedale. The more than ... (click for more)

Alexander Praises Trump Decision To Make August Cost Sharing Reduction Payments

  Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander on Wednesday praised President Trump’s decision to make August cost sharing reduction payments. He said, “The president’s decision helps 18 million Americans who buy health insurance on the individual market—songwriters, farmers, and the self-employed who don’t get insurance from the government or on the job. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Equality Vs. Superiority

Many comparisons are being made about Neo-Nazis, White Supremacy and Black Lives Matter.  In order to compare, we assume these are equally comparable. The flaw comes here - Black Lives Matter strives to be equal, to be treated equally.  Neo-Nazis, The KKK, and White Supremacy groups believe they are the superior.  Make no mistake here, I grew up in an era of segregation. ... (click for more)

A Tale Of 3 Properties

Here in Lookout Valley on the far southwest edge of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, trees and rocks are plentiful but sidewalks are as rare as unicorns. It’s a land the governments forget – until tax collection time.  The recent county reappraisal spoke about ‘comps,’ recent sale prices of comparable local properties. But the assessors defined ‘comparable’ to suit themselves, ... (click for more)

Sports

Hixson's Janet Tate Resigning Volleyball Post After Season

Boyd-Buchanan handed Hixson a 3-0 volleyball loss Tuesday in what will be veteran coach Janet Tate’s final season with the Lady Wildcats. The Lady Bucs claimed the victory with set scores of 26-24, 25-17, 25-17 The Lady Bucs are 2-0 on the young season after beating Central 2-0 on Monday. Hixson (0-2) has dropped 3-0 setbacks in back-to-back days. The Lady Wildcats ... (click for more)

Vols' Sophomore TE Eli Wolf Surprised With Scholarship

Tennessee football Butch Jones surprised sophomore tight end Eli Wolf with a scholarship during at the start of Tuesday’s fall camp practice at Haslam Field. Wolf, a 6-foot-4, 224-pounder from Minister, Ohio, came to Tennessee as a walkon. "He's earned that playing for us and I can't say enough about him and what he's meant to our program,” Jones said of Wolf, whose brother ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors