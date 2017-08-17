 Thursday, August 17, 2017 81.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

As Eclipse Approaches, Residents Urged To Get Full Tank Of Gas, Leave In Plenty Of Time For Watch Destination

Thursday, August 17, 2017

As the heralded solar eclipse approaches, Chattanooga residents are urged to get a full tank of gas and to leave early for their watching destinations.

 

The total/partial solar eclipse on Monday afternoon will be visible in Hamilton County as well as surrounding counties.

Viewers who gather in the Spring City (Rhea County) area will experience the longest period of 100 percent total eclipse with up to two minutes and 30 seconds of total darkness.

 

Hamilton County Emergency Management is planning for an increase of visitors into the Hamilton County area for this event.

 

Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County Emergency Preparedness said, "Residents, businesses and visitors should all be prepared for this historic event by keeping safety in mind."

 

She urged:

 

HAVE A PLAN

       Residents & Visitors:

-        Start planning now for where you will go to view the eclipse in a safe location.

-        Eclipse viewing glasses are strongly encouraged to wear while observing the eclipse.

-        Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination throughout the days ahead. Traffic may become HEAVY with large crowds driving in our area to view the eclipse.

-        Normal commute times may increase.

-        Make sure you maintain a full tank of gas in your car. Lines for fueling may occur.

-        If you are driving during the eclipse, KEEP MOVING!  Do not stop your vehicle along interstates or any roadways!

-        Have snacks, water and first-aid supplies on hand in case crowds/lines/traffic become a concern.

-        Be prepared for cell service overloads. There may be service disruptions due to the increase in visitors using the network.

•       Businesses

-        Prepare for an increase of customers. Grocery stores, gas stations, hotels, restaurants, transportation services, retail stores and many other establishments may experience an increase in business.

-        Encourage employees to have a full tank of gas prior to the time visitors begin to arrive in the area. Lines for fuel may occur and you’ll want staff to be able to get to work.

-        Be prepared for cell service overloads. There may be service disruptions due to the increase in visitors using the network.

-        Be prepared for more cash transactions and potential challenges with credit/debit card transactions taking longer than usual because of increased volumes.



