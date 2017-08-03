Woman, 26, Dies In House Fire At Rising Fawn, Ga.; 3 Others Injured

Thursday, August 3, 2017

A woman was killed in a house fire in Rising Fawn, Ga., early Thursday morning. Three others in the home were injured. She was identified as 26-year-old Brandy Hester.

The fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. at the residence at 571 S. US Hwy, 11 near the Alabama state line.

The Dade County Sheriff's Office said three family members tried to go back in and save the woman who was still inside.

Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while the third person drove to the hospital. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.

There were six people in the house when the blaze broke out.