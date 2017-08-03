Knowles Office Issues 685 In God We Trust License Plates In July

Thursday, August 3, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that in July, 685 ‘In God We Trust” license plates were issued to local motorists. A new Tennessee law was enacted making this option available.

Mr. Knowles said, The law regulating the new ‘In God We Trust’ plate calls for a one-time $2.00 fee to swap an existing plate prior to the plate expiration date plus the normal $2. 50 registration fee. “The $2.00 special fee is a one-time charge for swapping, renewing a current registration, or making application for a vehicle title.

“Once the $2.00 fee is paid a motorist may renew the special registration at the standard $29 registration fee stipulated in the IMPROVE ACT signed into law by Governor Haslam. The new plate does not require higher fees as do other specialty plates”.