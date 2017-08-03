 Thursday, August 3, 2017 82.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Knowles Office Issues 685 In God We Trust License Plates In July

Thursday, August 3, 2017

County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that in July, 685 ‘In God We Trust” license plates were issued to local motorists. A new Tennessee law was enacted making this option available.

 

Mr. Knowles said, The law regulating the new  ‘In God We Trust’ plate calls for a one-time $2.00 fee to swap an existing plate prior to the plate expiration date plus the normal $2.

50 registration fee. “The $2.00 special fee is a one-time charge for swapping, renewing a current registration, or making application for a vehicle title.

 

“Once the $2.00 fee is paid a motorist may renew the special registration at the standard $29 registration fee stipulated in the IMPROVE ACT signed into law by Governor Haslam. The new plate does not require higher fees as do other specialty plates”.

 

 

 

 


August 11, 2017

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

August 3, 2017

Equipment Failure Excuse Doesn't Fly A City Beer Board; Kangaroo On Jenkins Road Gets 10-Day Beer License Suspension

August 3, 2017

Jury Finds Evans Not Guilty Of Rape, Kidnapping


Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but ... (click for more)

The explanation that beer was sold to a minor because the clerk did not understand the equipment “is the worst explanation that I have ever heard,” said Beer Board Member Trevor Atchley. That ... (click for more)

A Criminal Court jury deliberated for four hours on Thursday before finding Orlando Evans not guilty of rape and kidnapping. A woman described for the jury on Tuesday afternoon how she was ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but a few copies have come available. Chattanoogan.com is giving away copies to two different lucky winners in a contest. To enter, email us that you have liked us on Facebook and/or Twitter ... (click for more)

Equipment Failure Excuse Doesn't Fly A City Beer Board; Kangaroo On Jenkins Road Gets 10-Day Beer License Suspension

The explanation that beer was sold to a minor because the clerk did not understand the equipment “is the worst explanation that I have ever heard,” said Beer Board Member Trevor Atchley. That was the excuse given by the store’s manager, Crystal Valentin, at the Thursday morning hearing for Kangaroo Express, 2300 Jenkins Road. The illegal sale occurred during an undercover sting ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enough Is Enough Property Tax Increase - And Response (2)

"The goal is to make sure that more seniors can stay in their homes and make sure that more people can live the life that they want here in our city," Berke told several dozen elderly Chattanoogans.  What about my ability to live the life I want in our city? I already pay the city and county over $300 per month to live in my own house. For this, I get constant petty crime, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ara Parseghian's Legacy

One year, this well back in the day, the NCAA asked a small crowd of sports writers from around the country to come to their headquarters in Kansas City. They also asked an equal number of the top college football coaches. The idea was for us – as one group -- to spend two or three days with each other and not only were there some great stories told but a lot of good friendships ... (click for more)

Sports

Mini-Plans Available For UTC Football

  The Chattanooga Mocs are offering Mini-Plans for the upcoming football home game schedule at Finely Stadium.  Fans can pick and three games, starting at $57 for general admission seats. Officials said, "This is a great way to get tickets for selected games that best fit your schedule.  It is also a flexible opportunity to support new Coach Tom Arth in his ... (click for more)

Lookouts Jon Rodriquez Named Southern League Player Of The Month For July

The Southern League has announced that Lookouts first baseman Jon Rodriguez has been named the Southern League Player of the Month for the month of July.  Rodriguez posted jaw dropping statistics during the month of July, as he finished the month with a league best, .383 batting average (44-for-115). In 29 games played, Rodriguez collected 13 doubles, six home runs, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors