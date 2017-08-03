Jury Finds Evans Not Guilty Of Rape, Kidnapping

Thursday, August 3, 2017

A Criminal Court jury deliberated for four hours on Thursday before finding Orlando Evans not guilty of rape and kidnapping.

A woman described for the jury on Tuesday afternoon how she was said she was raped at a Brainerd apartment complex over a decade ago.

Authorities used a DNA match to tie Evans to the Nov.

30, 2006, incident.

Evans was taken into custody in Atlanta in March 2016 and brought back to the Hamilton County Jail.

The woman said she had gone to the apartment of an elderly handicapped man to talk with him and borrow some cooking grease.

She said she was in a chair in the living room when three masked men with guns burst in.

She said they demanded money, but there was none at the house.

The woman said one of the men, who wore a mask with spaces cut out for the eyes and mouth, forced her into the bathroom. She said he told her that if he could not get money, "he was getting something else."

She said he forced her to perform a sex act on her, then he forced himself on her.

The woman said the home invader told her he "wanted more," but she said the other two were knocking on the locked bathroom door, telling him they needed to go.

She said the man had "grabbed me immediately" and put a gun to her head after entering the apartment.

She said he had bright skin and was shorter than the other two. He had a red scarf on.

The woman said during the rape he twirled the cylinder on his handgun and said, "Do you think I won't kill you? B----, this is what I do."

She said while she was in the bathroom she could hear the other two moving things around and tossing items. She said they referred to one another as "Cuz."

The casewas heard by a jury in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole.