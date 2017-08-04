Soddy Daisy Commissioners Approve 10-Cent Property Tax Rise Above Certified Rate Without Opposition

Friday, August 4, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The value of real estate increased in Soddy Daisy with the Hamilton County reappraisals this year. The city has now received the certified tax rate from the county of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. By state law, if property values increase, the tax rate must be lowered so the change is revenue neutral for the county. Lowering the rate is not required of the city, however, and this year, Soddy Daisy has opted to leave the city’s property tax rate the same as last year, which is $1.

3524.

This means that property taxes will be raised 9.6 percent which will give the city $250,000 additional revenue in 2018, said City Manager Janice Cagle. The vote was unanimous to approve the tax rate increase. The board came to this decision because commissioners think it is the best thing for the city, said Ms. Cagle.

At the commission meeting Thursday night, a public hearing was held regarding the tax rate increase, and no citizen spoke for or against it. If the rate continues to be lowered, said Ms. Cagle, there would not be enough money to provided city services that citizens are accustomed to. The increase will also help to cover income lost with the elimination of the Hall state income tax, which was $125,000 last year.

Mayor Robert Cothran said that money in Soddy Daisy is managed as well as it can be and that department heads find the best and cheapest equipment they can get for the money. “There’s no money thrown away that I can see,” he said.

Copies of a document showing where the money is being spent was offered to anyone who wanted one.

Discussion started by Commissioner Gene Shipley concerned freezing the property tax rate for residents that are over 65, mirroring a proposal that the city of Chattanooga is considering. Those receiving the tax break would have to qualify dependent upon their incomes, said the city manager. She also warned the commissioners to consider what that would do to the city’s tax base.

An ordinance was approved on first reading that clarified the right-of-way dimensions of property abandoned by the city several months ago that is along the north side of Sequyah Road at 701 Sequoyah. A public hearing and second reading will be held about this at the next commission meeting on Aug. 17.

The city manager asked for and received approval to buy a lawnmower that is needed by the public works department. She received permission from the commissioners to spend no more than $13,500 for the new equipment.

An old log cabin that is in the Big Soddy Gulf Park has attracted vandals, said Ms. Cagle, and it is in bad conditions due to termites. The commissioners agreed with her and gave approval for the structure to be torn down. Commissioner Rick Nunley suggested giving the logs away so they could be moved and re-used.

A building at 9736 Dayton Pike has been condemned by the city and is scheduled to be torn down by Aug. 14 because it is considered to be dangerous. George Jallow, the owner, told the commissioners that he is prepared to tear it down, but asked the commissioners to consider saving it because three walls are still intact and because he considers it to be an historical structure. The decision will be passed until the Aug. 17 meeting when more discussion will take place. In the meantime, the city manager will take no action to have it removed.