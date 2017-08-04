 Friday, August 4, 2017 72.7°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Soddy Daisy Commissioners Approve 10-Cent Property Tax Rise Above Certified Rate Without Opposition

Friday, August 4, 2017 - by Gail Perry

The value of real estate increased in Soddy Daisy with the Hamilton County reappraisals this year. The city has now received the certified tax rate from the county of $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. By state law, if property values increase, the tax rate must be lowered so the change is revenue neutral for the county. Lowering the rate is not required of the city, however, and this year, Soddy Daisy has opted to leave the city’s property tax rate the same as last year, which is $1.

3524.

 

This means that property taxes will be raised 9.6 percent which will give the city $250,000 additional revenue in 2018, said City Manager Janice Cagle. The vote was unanimous to approve the tax rate increase. The board came to this decision because commissioners think it is the best thing for the city, said Ms. Cagle.

 

At the commission meeting Thursday night, a public hearing was held regarding the tax rate increase, and no citizen spoke for or against it. If the rate continues to be lowered, said Ms. Cagle, there would not be enough money to provided city services that citizens are accustomed to. The increase will also help to cover income lost with the elimination of the Hall state income tax, which was $125,000 last year.

 

Mayor Robert Cothran said that money in Soddy Daisy is managed as well as it can be and that department heads find the best and cheapest equipment they can get for the money. “There’s no money thrown away that I can see,” he said.

 

Copies of a document showing where the money is being spent was offered to anyone who wanted one.

 

Discussion started by Commissioner Gene Shipley concerned freezing the property tax rate for residents that are over 65, mirroring a proposal that the city of Chattanooga is considering. Those receiving the tax break would have to qualify dependent upon their incomes, said the city manager. She also warned the commissioners to consider what that would do to the city’s tax base.

 

An ordinance was approved on first reading that clarified the right-of-way dimensions of property abandoned by the city several months ago that is along the north side of Sequyah Road at 701 Sequoyah. A public hearing and second reading will be held about this at the next commission meeting on Aug. 17.

 

The city manager asked for and received approval to buy a lawnmower that is needed by the public works department. She received permission from the commissioners to spend no more than $13,500 for the new equipment.

 

An old log cabin that is in the Big Soddy Gulf Park has attracted vandals, said Ms. Cagle, and it is in bad conditions due to termites. The commissioners agreed with her and gave approval for the structure to be torn down. Commissioner Rick Nunley suggested giving the logs away so they could be moved and re-used.

 

A building at 9736 Dayton Pike has been condemned by the city and is scheduled to be torn down by Aug. 14 because it is considered to be dangerous. George Jallow, the owner, told the commissioners that he is prepared to tear it down, but asked the commissioners to consider saving it because three walls are still intact and because he considers it to be an historical structure. The decision will be passed until the Aug. 17 meeting when more discussion will take place. In the meantime, the city manager will take no action to have it removed.

 


August 11, 2017

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

August 4, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

August 3, 2017

Berke To Name Choice For New Police Chief On Friday Morning


Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE  6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

Mayor Andy Berke said he will announce his choice for police chief on Friday morning. He will make the announcement at 11 a.m. at the Police Services Center on Amnicola Highway. A five-person ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News; Win 1st Edition Copy Of Chattanooga's Story

Win a copy of the first edition of Chattanooga's Story - the richly illustrated history of Chattanooga by John Wilson that was first issued in 1980. The book is long out of print, but a few copies have come available. Chattanoogan.com is giving away copies to two different lucky winners in a contest. To enter, email us that you have liked us on Facebook and/or Twitter ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE  6737 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343  Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) --- ARWOOD, CHRISTOPHER M  66 SAVANNAH HIGHWAY FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742  Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Enough Is Enough Property Tax Increase - And Response (2)

"The goal is to make sure that more seniors can stay in their homes and make sure that more people can live the life that they want here in our city," Berke told several dozen elderly Chattanoogans.  What about my ability to live the life I want in our city? I already pay the city and county over $300 per month to live in my own house. For this, I get constant petty crime, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ara Parseghian's Legacy

One year, this well back in the day, the NCAA asked a small crowd of sports writers from around the country to come to their headquarters in Kansas City. They also asked an equal number of the top college football coaches. The idea was for us – as one group -- to spend two or three days with each other and not only were there some great stories told but a lot of good friendships ... (click for more)

Sports

Mini-Plans Available For UTC Football

  The Chattanooga Mocs are offering Mini-Plans for the upcoming football home game schedule at Finely Stadium.  Fans can pick and three games, starting at $57 for general admission seats. Officials said, "This is a great way to get tickets for selected games that best fit your schedule.  It is also a flexible opportunity to support new Coach Tom Arth in his ... (click for more)

Lookouts Jon Rodriquez Named Southern League Player Of The Month For July

The Southern League has announced that Lookouts first baseman Jon Rodriguez has been named the Southern League Player of the Month for the month of July.  Rodriguez posted jaw dropping statistics during the month of July, as he finished the month with a league best, .383 batting average (44-for-115). In 29 games played, Rodriguez collected 13 doubles, six home runs, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors