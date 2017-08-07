Rep. Marc Gravitt Running For Hamilton County Register Of Deeds

Monday, August 7, 2017

State Rep. Marc Gravitt announced Monday that he plans to run in the May 1, 2018 GOP primary for Hamilton County Register of Deeds, following the retirement of six-term incumbent Pam Hurst.

Rep. Gravitt said, “Serving the people of Hamilton County using the business experience I’ve obtained for more than 25 years is a true privilege. We continue to see at every level of government that when elected leaders come from a business background, applying conservative business principles, taxpayers will benefit from improved services and cost efficiencies.

Pam Hurst, who has served as Hamilton County’s Register of Deeds for 23 years, announced her retirement earlier this week.

Rep. Gravitt said the office of Register of Deeds "serves an important role in county government. Working on behalf of our citizens, this position is the guardian of all critical legal documents, such as property deeds, mortgages, powers of attorney and military discharges, and oversees the collection of levies and fees statutorily required within the office’s jurisdiction."

Rep. Gravitt, owner of Gravitt Auctions & Appraisal, LLC, stated, “As a professional real estate broker and auctioneer for more than 25 years, I have worked directly with the Register’s office on behalf of local businesses and clients across Hamilton County. I have also witnessed first-hand how Pam has done a terrific job in leading this office. I believe understanding the office’s operations from both the side of Tennessee statute and regulations and as a frequent customer in this office, will drive my approach to this critical administrative position that serves the public.”

His campaign said, "Marc's career in public service began when he joined the U.S. Army in 1984. He proudly and honorably served our country at home and abroad for six years. Upon leaving the Army, Marc began his small business owner career and has grown the company into a thriving business that has conducted real estate and business liquidation auctions across the southeast for nearly 25 years."

Rep. Gerald McCormick said, “Marc’s legislative work on both the House Business and Utilities and the Local Government Committees and his business experience will be tremendous assets for the Register of Deeds office. Marc will do a terrific job in following Pam Hurst, who’s served our county so well.”

Rep. Gravitt and his wife, Cleo, live in East Ridge, where he has served his local community as an East Ridge City Council member and vice mayor. Cleo Gravitt has taught at Notre Dame High School for 18 years and they attend Christ United Methodist Church in East Brainerd.

He currently represents Tennessee House District 30, which includes parts of Chattanooga, East Ridge, East Brainerd, Apison and Collegedale.

Sheldon Wright, a member of the Hurst staff, earlier announced that he plans to be a candidate.

The qualifying deadline for the May 1, 2018 primary is Feb. 15, 2018. The Hamilton County General Election is set for the first Thursday of August, which is Aug. 2, 2018.