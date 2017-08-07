 Monday, August 7, 2017 79.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Man Burned, Seriously Injured During Home Invasion On Graysville Road

Monday, August 7, 2017
A man was seriously injured during a home invasion on Graysville Road early Monday morning.
 
William Green, 55, suffered burns during the ordeal.
 
Chattanooga Police responded to a home invasion at the 1000 block of Graysville Road.
 
Upon arrival, police located the victim who was suffering from injuries received during the home invasion.
 
The victim received medical attention and he was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital in serious condition.
 
The victim advised that multiple suspects were inside his residence when he arrived home. He was subsequently tied up and ordered to reveal the location of his money.
 
A forensic investigation will follow once the victim has received treatment for his injuries.
 
Police said, "Due to the ongoing investigation, there are no details with regard to the suspects which can be released at this time.
 
Investigators believe that the victim was specifically targeted and are confident that there is no general threat to the public.
 
Investigators are actively working this case and following all leads. If you have any information concerning this incident please call the Chattnaooga Police Department. You can remain anonymous.









August 7, 2017

August 7, 2017

August 7, 2017

Pair Arrested After Neighbor Films Burglary At Hixson Home


Two people have been arrested after a neighbor's security video captured a burglary next door. Charged with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 were Richard Cimini, 55, and Dorothy ... (click for more)


Man Who Showed Up At Wreck Scene And Almost Struck Officers Faces Charges

A man who police said showed up at a wreck scene on Highway 153 and almost struck several officers is facing charges. Jered B. Lindsey, 20, of 7838 Rosemary Circle, is charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. In the incident just past Saturday midnight, Lindsey drove up to retrieve cars that were in the wreck. Police said ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click  here  for the Bradley County arrest report for Aug. 4-7. (click for more)

Opinion

Waste Of Taxpayer Dollars

As a resident of Chattanooga my whole life, I take pride in our city. I'm a hard working individual that has paid taxes my whole life and as such, expect those dollars to go towards bettering Chattanooga. More specifically our roads and streets in which we travel. A road's condition affects all of our vehicles and if not properly maintained, can cause significant damage. With ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Hours On A School Bus

As Hamilton County public school get back in business on Thursday morning, the focus should be on learning as we should all agree. Due to a lack of education by actual educators, some students must be at the bus stop at 5:30 a.m. this fall and this is wrong. The same children will spend over two hours a day riding the bus, this in Hamilton County. As one of my ‘friends’ just wrote ... (click for more)

Sports

Vol Linemen In Trenches Get A Preseason Progress Report

The University of Tennessee football team wrapped up practice No. 7 of fall camp on Sunday evening at Haslam Field in Knoxville. Associate head coach/defensive line coach Brady Hoke and offensive line coach Walt Wells spoke to the media after practice about the team’s play in the trenches so far this season. “I think the kids had a good summer with what they did in ... (click for more)

College Football: UTC - JAX State Kicks Off 2017 Gridiron Season

Three weeks from tonight - yes, 21 short days away -and NCAA college football will be under way. The 2017 season starts off strong with an important FCS rivalry game as the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Jacksonville (Ala.) State meet in Montgomery. Ala.  ESPN Broadcast: A special game for both schools as the two football programs will be ready to showcase ... (click for more)


