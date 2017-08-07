Man Burned, Seriously Injured During Home Invasion On Graysville Road

Monday, August 7, 2017

A man was seriously injured during a home invasion on Graysville Road early Monday morning.

William Green, 55, suffered burns during the ordeal.

Chattanooga Police responded to a home invasion at the 1000 block of Graysville Road.

Upon arrival, police located the victim who was suffering from injuries received during the home invasion.

The victim received medical attention and he was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital in serious condition.

The victim advised that multiple suspects were inside his residence when he arrived home. He was subsequently tied up and ordered to reveal the location of his money.

A forensic investigation will follow once the victim has received treatment for his injuries.

Police said, "Due to the ongoing investigation, there are no details with regard to the suspects which can be released at this time.

Investigators believe that the victim was specifically targeted and are confident that there is no general threat to the public.

Investigators are actively working this case and following all leads. If you have any information concerning this incident please call the Chattnaooga Police Department. You can remain anonymous.































