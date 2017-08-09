Lookout Mountain, Tn., Receives $693,307 From Hall Income Tax, But It Will Go Away By 2021

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Lookout Mountain, Tn., received $693,307 from the Hall state income tax. Included in that amount is $120,000 that Town Consultant Dwight Montague recovered from taxes that were mistakenly paid to other governments. However, the tax is being phased out by 2021 under the new state IMPROVE Act.

During July the town received $25,000 from the new parking kiosks. $20,000 was made in the first two weeks they were in use, said Samantha VanAlstyne.

The first payment of $16,000 was made for the kiosks and related signage. Fines for both overtime and illegal parking have been increased. Overtime parking around Point Park and the Incline is now $10 if paid within 24 hours, after which it increases to $25. The fine for illegal parking is now $40, which increases to $80 if not paid within 10 days.

Commissioner of Public Works Walker Jones reported that the department is busy filling pot holes. He said that some larger areas that are in bad shape will be resurfaced, but the town will wait until the WWTA has completed work on the sewers before repaving roads in order to prevent cuts from being made to new streets. In the next few weeks, striping will be done on the main roads, and reflectors will be added in the fall.

Registration for the new school year took place Tuesday and the first day that students will return to classes is this coming Thursday, said Don Stinnett, commissioner of schools. Kindergarten will be phased in until Aug. 17. At the August meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. commission three new teachers who are replacing those who retired or moved away from the Chattanooga area were recognized. The new art teacher is Ryan Patterson and Mary Lauren Rethorn will be teaching music. The new fifth grade teacher is Stacey Reynolds, who will teach English, language arts and social studies. Kelly Paschall is the new office clerical assistant. On Aug. 21, parents' orientation will be held in combination with the first PTA meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Coupon books will be sold from Sept. 8-22.

New Parks and Recreation Director Scott Shell and assistant Brandon Adams complement and work well together, said Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Brooke Pippenger. Soccer begins this Saturday, she said, but registration is still open. Flag football will start at the first of September. Online registration will remain open until the end of August.

The Love Lookout committee from Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church will host their second event of the summer on Friday, weather permitting, with a movie at The Commons. The evening will start at 6:30 p.m. when food trucks will be available, or people can bring their own food. The movie will start at sundown.

Chief Randy Bowden compiled statistics for the month of July that were presented by Jim Bentley, commissioner of fire and police. During the month there were 121 calls made to the police department, 15 burglar alarms that were investigated, all false, and nine calls to assist citizens. Police patrolled 4,160 miles, made 22 traffic stops, dealt with five auto accidents, and responded to 28 calls to 911. During the month there were two thefts involving missing work equipment that had been left on the job site and 10 stolen lawn chairs. There was one incident of breaking and entering a residence, with verbal disorder. Two arrests were made, one for domestic assault and the other for driving on a suspended license. Response was made to seven medical calls in Tennessee and eight in Georgia, and to three fire alarms, that were all false.

The residents of Lookout Mountain are encouraged to buy what they can from businesses on the mountain. "We need to support and keep them," said the mayor.



The next meeting of the Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commission is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.