Beasley Arrested In Home Break-In After Resident's Son Spots Him In House

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Police said Quinzell Beasley was arrested in a home break-in after the resident's son spotted him inside the house.

Beasley, 19, of 2210 Taylor St., is charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.

In the incident on July 31, a woman who lives on Over Street was at work, but her son was at home.

She said her son called and said Beasley had tried to break into their home.

The son said he was home when he heard a vehicle pull up into the driveway. He said Beasley exited the vehicle and walked to the rear door and began knocking.

He said Beasley left for a short time, then returned and broke the glass out of the rear door. He then reached his hand through the door to unlock it from the inside.

The son said Beasley then entered the house before realizing that he was home and was staring at him. He said Beasley then fled.

The son said he knew Beasley because his mother had dated his uncle at one time.