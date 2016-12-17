Wilfredo Sontay, 35, Shot Saturday In Robbery Attempt

Saturday, December 17, 2016

Wilfredo Sontay, 35, was shot in a robbery attempt on Saturday.

Just before noon, officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a person shot call at 3000 East 34th St.

Mr. Sontay is suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh, and was transported to a local hospital via an ambulance.

He said he was approached by two young black males who demanded his wallet and phone, and was shot while attempting to comply with suspects' demands.

Witnesses on the scene and Mr. Sontay are cooperating with investigators. Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are investigating all leads in the case.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525. Caller(s) can remain anonymous.