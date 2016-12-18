 Thursday, December 22, 2016 60.4°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, December 18, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL 
9136 OLD HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BELL, TEHRON 
4760 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639039 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON 
2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CAR JACKING
---
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE 
111 GRIFFIN STREET SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
BURNS, CHRISTOPHER TYLER 
517 COMMON CEMENTARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
CALLAHAN, KACEE WILLIAM 
16 MARROW LANE ROSSVILE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
THEFT OVER $10,000 (AUTO)
---
CARROLL, DOMINIQUE ARNELL 
4611 FAIRBLUFF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CLARK, DARRELL LABRON 
1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
COLLIER, AARON MICHAEL 
229 CARGILE LANE NASHVILLE, 372053204 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
COUNTERFEIT MARK OR LOGO (USE OF A)
---
COOK, MATTHEW BASIL 
817 SMALLWOOD STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DILLARD, HENRY DAVIS 
1581 BURNS AVENUE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
DILLON, COLBY 
817 INTERMONT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DIXIE, DAMARCUS JARON 
4307 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
DOBBS, COURTNEY BRIANNA 
2720 SOUTHERN COURT NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE)
---
GASAWAY, CHRELL 
983 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
GILES, AARON SCOTT 
8521 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GLADDEN, APRIL NICOLE 
718 E.

48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GREGORY, ELIZABETH HOPE 
130 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE 
1108 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
---
HAMPTON, SYDNEY LATAI 
4020 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
HESS, MATTHEW DAVID 
5008 TAFT HIGHWAY UNIT A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE 
821 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
HOPPER, JOEY O 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE 
3309 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
JORDAN, MAURICE BRANT 
254 EVANS STREET DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
KIDNAPPING
---
KNIGHT, WILLIAM BISHOP 
9308 WESTRIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MAYE, JASON ROBERT 
1813 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
GAMBLING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
MORGAN, ROBERT 
822 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NORFOLK, JEREMY DAVID 
SABRINA LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
NORRIS, DAVID FRANKLIN 
239 SLYGO RIDGE RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
PARKER, TARA L 
4101 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD 
2203 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
PEREZ-ROMERO, MARCO TULIO 
3508 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM 
8919 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
PRICE, LILY MICHELLE 
201 BAKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
---
PURYEAR, LAWRENCE D 
344 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
REED, DEREK NATHANIEL 
497 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RILEY, BRANDON AUSTIN 
8305 LAZY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37129 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
---
ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA 
2706 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
---
STEWART, GINA RENA 
475 BRANCH RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTELL 
6901 SANDY COVE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
COERCION OF WITNESS
---
TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON 
3424 CRABTREE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF DRUGS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
VACCARI, OCTTAVIO ALEX 
7454 PFIZER DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WAITE, AMY MICHELLE 
953 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WARD, ASHLEY NICOLE 
2304 WINDSOR STREET APT.11 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMSON, KYLE J 
2608 64 E WAR TRACE, 37183 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WRIGHT, TYRELL UMAR 
630 EAGLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
WYNN, EUGENIA RENA 
4307 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

