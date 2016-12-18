Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, December 18, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL

9136 OLD HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, TEHRON

4760 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 373639039

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON

2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CAR JACKING

---

BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

111 GRIFFIN STREET SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BURNS, CHRISTOPHER TYLER

517 COMMON CEMENTARY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

---

CALLAHAN, KACEE WILLIAM

16 MARROW LANE ROSSVILE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

THEFT OVER $10,000 (AUTO)

---

CARROLL, DOMINIQUE ARNELL

4611 FAIRBLUFF LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CLARK, DARRELL LABRON

1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

COLLIER, AARON MICHAEL

229 CARGILE LANE NASHVILLE, 372053204

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

COUNTERFEIT MARK OR LOGO (USE OF A)

---

COOK, MATTHEW BASIL

817 SMALLWOOD STREET LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DILLARD, HENRY DAVIS

1581 BURNS AVENUE APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

DILLON, COLBY

817 INTERMONT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DIXIE, DAMARCUS JARON

4307 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

DOBBS, COURTNEY BRIANNA

2720 SOUTHERN COURT NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE)

---

GASAWAY, CHRELL

983 DONALDSON ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

GILES, AARON SCOTT

8521 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GLADDEN, APRIL NICOLE

718 E.

48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GREGORY, ELIZABETH HOPE130 ACORN OAKS CIRCLE APT 222 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE1108 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)---HAMPTON, SYDNEY LATAI4020 HOOKER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HESS, MATTHEW DAVID5008 TAFT HIGHWAY UNIT A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOLLIDAY, JESSICA RENEE821 NORTH GERMANTOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOPPER, JOEY O727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE3309 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JORDAN, MAURICE BRANT254 EVANS STREET DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMKIDNAPPING---KNIGHT, WILLIAM BISHOP9308 WESTRIDGE TRAIL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MAYE, JASON ROBERT1813 S ORCHARD KNOB CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MORGAN, ROBERT822 OGRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NORFOLK, JEREMY DAVIDSABRINA LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---NORRIS, DAVID FRANKLIN239 SLYGO RIDGE RD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---PARKER, TARA L4101 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)---PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD2203 MILNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)---PEREZ-ROMERO, MARCO TULIO3508 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM8919 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---PRICE, LILY MICHELLE201 BAKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---PURYEAR, LAWRENCE D344 PATTEN CHAPEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---REED, DEREK NATHANIEL497 CARROL DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RILEY, BRANDON AUSTIN8305 LAZY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37129Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURT---ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA2706 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION---STEWART, GINA RENA475 BRANCH RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTELL6901 SANDY COVE DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCOERCION OF WITNESS---TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON3424 CRABTREE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION OF DRUGSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---VACCARI, OCTTAVIO ALEX7454 PFIZER DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WAITE, AMY MICHELLE953 O GRADY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---WARD, ASHLEY NICOLE2304 WINDSOR STREET APT.11 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)FAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMSON, KYLE J2608 64 E WAR TRACE, 37183Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WRIGHT, TYRELL UMAR630 EAGLE VIEW DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WYNN, EUGENIA RENA4307 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

