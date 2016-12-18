Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAGGETT, ROBERT NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/19/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BELL, TEHRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/29/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BOYD, DOMINIQUE LAVON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BURNS, CHRISTOPHER TYLER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|CARROLL, DOMINIQUE ARNELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CLARK, DARRELL LABRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
|
|COLLIER, AARON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/10/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- COUNTERFEIT MARK OR LOGO (USE OF A)
|
|COOK, MATTHEW BASIL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/08/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DILLARD, HENRY DAVIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|DILLON, COLBY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|DOBBS, COURTNEY BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/16/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV MERCHANDISE)
|
|GILES, AARON SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|GLADDEN, APRIL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|GREGORY, ELIZABETH HOPE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/29/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $500)
|
|HAMPTON, SYDNEY LATAI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HESS, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/20/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOPPER, JOEY O
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/31/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HOWARD, LARHONDA DONISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JORDAN, MAURICE BRANT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/16/1972
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
- KIDNAPPING
|
|KNIGHT, WILLIAM BISHOP
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|MAYE, JASON ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORD
- GAMBLING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|NORRIS, DAVID FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|PARKER, TARA L
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|PENN, CHRISTOPHER JEROD
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/23/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|POTTER, JOHNATHON WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/13/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|PRICE, LILY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|PURYEAR, LAWRENCE D
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/04/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|REED, DEREK NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RILEY, BRANDON AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/13/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- OPEN TITLE LAW VIOLATION
|
|STEWART, GINA RENA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, GERALD QUINTELL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|TILLEY, MICHAEL JASON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/08/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- SIMPLE POSSESSION OF DRUGS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|VACCARI, OCTTAVIO ALEX
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WAITE, AMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/30/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
|
|WARD, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $500)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WILLIAMSON, KYLE J
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/29/1966
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WRIGHT, TYRELL UMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WYNN, EUGENIA RENA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/17/2016
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|