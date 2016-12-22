2 Women Shoplift From Kohl's In Dalton

Thursday, December 22, 2016

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women who shoplifted shoes and merchandise from the Kohl’s department store on Wednesday. The women were recorded by store surveillance.

The incident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. Three women approached a store employee and stated that they wanted to return an item that had been purchased from a Kohl’s location in Missouri. Two of the women went into a dressing room for several minutes. After they came back out, the trio quickly left the store and drove off in a silver four-door Chevrolet passenger car. Loss prevention immediately checked the dressing room and found empty boxes and security tags left on the floor. Store employees determined that the two women stole Converse shoes, a bracelet, and other unknown items.

The suspects are both white females. One was slender and had dark hair pulled back in a pony tail. The second female was heavy set with shoulder length dark hair and sunglasses worn on top of her head. The third woman who was with the two suspects in the store had pink hair and wore a pink shirt and jeans. Pictures of the two suspects and their vehicle are included with this release.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Officer Serena Martin by dialing 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 240 or by email at smartin@cityofdalton-ga.gov.