PHOTOS: Criminal Court Clerk's Office Holds Contest For Best Decorated Cubicle And Ugly Sweater

Business has an obligation to be strategic and ensure their organization is as efficient and profitable as possible. I get that. However, at the same time, they must weigh impacts to their brand and reputation. I remember the old days of Provident and Blue Cross being local and hometown employers. I believe that Provident became Unum. These insurance companies are entrenched ... (click for more)

It has been 50 years since Judy Bellenfant and I became best friends in our high school drama class, which we remind one another is so appropriate after we have accompanied each other through a lot of “drama” in the last half-century. Since we met that first day, there has not been a time we’ve seen one another since we didn’t laugh about something and Judy can lift my spirits about ... (click for more)