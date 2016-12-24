 Saturday, December 24, 2016 52.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS 
1940 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
BAILEY, GLEN THOMAS 
EAST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALL, JEFFREY B 
1309 LABREA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLAKE, LISA MARIE 
1107 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BROWN, BRITTANY LOUISE 
171 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
BROWN, MILTON W 
7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BRUNS, SAMUEL FREDERICK 
8733 CRESTBROOK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CANTRELL, PAUL LEBRON 
12360 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON 
4220 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CLOUD, CHARLES LAMAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COLVARD, CAMERON BRADY 
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COOPER, CHARLES DEAN 
3463 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
---
DEAN, STANLEY LAMONT 
10006 MCCORMICK PL KNOXVILLE, 37923 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
DONALD, JACQUELYN NOEL 
9730 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA 
7848 ALBERTSON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE 
264 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GIDDENS, PATRICIA DIANNE 
1410 EAST 5TH STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GRAVITT, RONALD EDWARD 
1705 PLESS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GRIFFITH, STEFANIE CHRISTINE 
2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUFFEY, AUSTIN LEO 
805 COUNTY RD 139 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6
---
HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE 
3447 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOOD, LONNIE JR 
4002 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACKSON, JEROME OSHAY 
700 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
KIRKSEY, CARLOS DEMETRI 
713 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR 
2452 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LOPEZ, GILBERT 
1509 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOWE, DALTON LLOYD 
66 COUNTY ROAD 831 BRYANT, 35958 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6
---
LUTHRINGER, COURTNEY LEEANN 
1271 TOWNHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MAYO, CAMERON ANDREW 
633 NORTH OCOEE ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT (BRADLEY COUNTY)
---
MEADE, MARK DAVID 
9728 NEW SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MITCHELL, LAKENYA RENA 
2600 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
MOORE, ASHLEY NICOLE 
9011 HIXSON PIKE LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO THEFT)
---
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN 
4238 EVERETT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PRESLEY, MICHAEL 
1411 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROUNSAVILLE, RICKEY LEBRON 
6 TRENTON ST RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
SMART, CARL GREGORY 
8615 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STRANG, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY 
686 JOYCE RD FREEPORT, 32439 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TYNES, WELLINGTON 
8150 CREEKSIDE DRIVE ANIOT, 37031 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
VEAL, RONALD ERIC 
3608 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WALTERS, BRITTANY RAYE 
10203 BIG PINE SODDY DAISY, 373274934 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALTERS, EDWARD DEWAYNE 
1603 EAST 3RD ST SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
WARDLAW DAWSON, SHANNON NICOLE 
3523 MIMBRO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)
---
WILLIAMS, CHE JAMAL 
222 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, 30106 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODS, LARRY SYLVESTER 
3717 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, GLEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/17/1989
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BALL, JEFFREY B
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/19/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, BRITTANY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
BROWN, MILTON W
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/28/1961
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CANTRELL, PAUL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/07/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/15/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COLVARD, CAMERON BRADY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/08/1993
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COOPER, CHARLES DEAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/20/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
DONALD, JACQUELYN NOEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/22/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIDDENS, PATRICIA DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/21/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GRIFFITH, STEFANIE CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUFFEY, AUSTIN LEO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/31/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6
JACKSON, JEROME OSHAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
KIRKSEY, CARLOS DEMETRI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/08/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
LOPEZ, GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LUTHRINGER, COURTNEY LEEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

MAYO, CAMERON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT (BRADLEY COUNTY)
MITCHELL, LAKENYA RENA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
MOORE, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO THEFT)
PRESLEY, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMART, CARL GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TYNES, WELLINGTON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VEAL, RONALD ERIC
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/23/1969
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WALTERS, BRITTANY RAYE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALTERS, EDWARD DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/25/1963
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

WARDLAW DAWSON, SHANNON NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, CHE JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, LARRY SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/03/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST



December 24, 2016

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

December 23, 2016

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Jan. 3

December 23, 2016

New Hiener Photo Book, Stokes Picture Book, Chattanooga Railroad Book Available All Week At Zarzour's


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS  1940 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Jan. 3: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Anderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Copies of the new Paul Hiener Historic Chattanooga Photos book published by Chattanoogan.com will be on sale all week at Zarzour's restaurant on the Southside. Zarzour's is located at 1627 ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS  1940 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406  Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FALSE IMPRISONMENT INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS --- BAILEY, GLEN THOMAS  EAST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Jan. 3

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Jan. 3: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Anderson). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None) VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, by amending Article ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bah Humbug To Unum

Business has an obligation to be strategic and ensure their organization is as efficient and profitable as possible. I get that. However, at the same time, they must weigh impacts to their brand and reputation.  I remember the old days of Provident and Blue Cross being local and hometown employers. I believe that Provident became Unum. These insurance companies are entrenched ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Christmas Eve, 2016

Some people marvel at my recall but the truth is I forget, or cannot remember, so many things. I’ll run into somebody who’ll mention somebody like Kenny Stabler, the great Alabama quarterback, throwing it out of bounds on fourth down in Knoxville – and they’ll remember what I wrote about that day – and I have no idea what they are talking about. Later, when I go back and look ... (click for more)

Sports

Mya Long Leads Baylor Girls To Fifth Best Of Preps Title

The cast of stars may be different, but the result was the same for the Baylor Lady Red Raider basketball team. With UTC commitment Mya Long scoring 14 points and earning MVP honors for her work, the Baylor girls claimed their fifth straight Best of Preps basketball championship at Chattanooga State Friday night with a 43-30 victory over arch-rival GPS. Baylor is now 6-4 ... (click for more)

McCallie Beats Brainerd For Second Best Of Preps Title

Junior Clay showed up big at the right time for the McCallie basketball team on Friday night. He scored 22 points and was honored as the Most Valuable Player in the annual Best of Preps tournament being played before a standing-room-only crowd at Chattanooga State and was instrumental in his team's 70-57 victory. McCallie improves to 11-1 with its seventh straight victory ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors