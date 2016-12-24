Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS

1940 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

---

BAILEY, GLEN THOMAS

EAST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BALL, JEFFREY B

1309 LABREA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BLAKE, LISA MARIE

1107 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BROWN, BRITTANY LOUISE

171 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

---

BROWN, MILTON W

7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BRUNS, SAMUEL FREDERICK

8733 CRESTBROOK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CANTRELL, PAUL LEBRON

12360 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON

4220 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

CLOUD, CHARLES LAMAR

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

COLVARD, CAMERON BRADY

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COOPER, CHARLES DEAN

3463 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

---

DEAN, STANLEY LAMONT

10006 MCCORMICK PL KNOXVILLE, 37923

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

---

DONALD, JACQUELYN NOEL

9730 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

---

DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

7848 ALBERTSON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE

264 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GIDDENS, PATRICIA DIANNE

1410 EAST 5TH STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

GRAVITT, RONALD EDWARD

1705 PLESS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

GRIFFITH, STEFANIE CHRISTINE

2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GUFFEY, AUSTIN LEO

805 COUNTY RD 139 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6

---

HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE

3447 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

HOOD, LONNIE JR

4002 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

JACKSON, JEROME OSHAY

700 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

KIRKSEY, CARLOS DEMETRI

713 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR

2452 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

LOPEZ, GILBERT

1509 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

LOWE, DALTON LLOYD

66 COUNTY ROAD 831 BRYANT, 35958

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6

---

LUTHRINGER, COURTNEY LEEANN

1271 TOWNHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MAYO, CAMERON ANDREW

633 NORTH OCOEE ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

IN TRANSIT (BRADLEY COUNTY)

---

MEADE, MARK DAVID

9728 NEW SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MITCHELL, LAKENYA RENA

2600 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

---

MOORE, ASHLEY NICOLE

9011 HIXSON PIKE LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO THEFT)

---

PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN

4238 EVERETT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

PRESLEY, MICHAEL

1411 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

ROUNSAVILLE, RICKEY LEBRON

6 TRENTON ST RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500

---

SMART, CARL GREGORY

8615 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SMITH, EMMITT RAVI

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

STRANG, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

686 JOYCE RD FREEPORT, 32439

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

TYNES, WELLINGTON

8150 CREEKSIDE DRIVE ANIOT, 37031

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

VEAL, RONALD ERIC

3608 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

WALTERS, BRITTANY RAYE

10203 BIG PINE SODDY DAISY, 373274934

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

WALTERS, EDWARD DEWAYNE

1603 EAST 3RD ST SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

---

WARDLAW DAWSON, SHANNON NICOLE

3523 MIMBRO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.

MERCHANDISE)---WILLIAMS, CHE JAMAL222 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, 30106Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, LARRY SYLVESTER3717 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONEVADING ARREST

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, GLEN THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/17/1989

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BALL, JEFFREY B

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/19/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, BRITTANY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY) BROWN, MILTON W

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/28/1961

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CANTRELL, PAUL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/07/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/15/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COLVARD, CAMERON BRADY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/08/1993

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE COOPER, AQUANELLA DONYELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COOPER, CHARLES DEAN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/20/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER DONALD, JACQUELYN NOEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/22/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500

DYER, SHAYLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GIDDENS, PATRICIA DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/21/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GRIFFITH, STEFANIE CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUFFEY, AUSTIN LEO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/31/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6 JACKSON, JEROME OSHAY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED KIRKSEY, CARLOS DEMETRI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/08/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF LOPEZ, GILBERT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/24/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LUTHRINGER, COURTNEY LEEANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

MAYO, CAMERON ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT (BRADLEY COUNTY) MITCHELL, LAKENYA RENA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION) MOORE, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO THEFT) PRESLEY, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMART, CARL GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, EMMITT RAVI

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/24/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TYNES, WELLINGTON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS VEAL, RONALD ERIC

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/23/1969

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WALTERS, BRITTANY RAYE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

FAILURE TO APPEAR WALTERS, EDWARD DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/25/1963

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 12/23/2016

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)