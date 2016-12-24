Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
APPLEBERRY, CARLOS DEMETRIUS
1940 ACER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
---
BAILEY, GLEN THOMAS
EAST 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BALL, JEFFREY B
1309 LABREA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLAKE, LISA MARIE
1107 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BROWN, BRITTANY LOUISE
171 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
---
BROWN, MILTON W
7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
BRUNS, SAMUEL FREDERICK
8733 CRESTBROOK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CANTRELL, PAUL LEBRON
12360 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
---
CARSON, KEVIN LEBRON
4220 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CLOUD, CHARLES LAMAR
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
COLVARD, CAMERON BRADY
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
COOPER, CHARLES DEAN
3463 CAGLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
---
DEAN, STANLEY LAMONT
10006 MCCORMICK PL KNOXVILLE, 37923
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
DONALD, JACQUELYN NOEL
9730 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
---
DYER, SHAYLA MARIA
7848 ALBERTSON LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FORD, ASHLEY NICOLE
264 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GIDDENS, PATRICIA DIANNE
1410 EAST 5TH STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
GRAVITT, RONALD EDWARD
1705 PLESS LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
GRIFFITH, STEFANIE CHRISTINE
2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GUFFEY, AUSTIN LEO
805 COUNTY RD 139 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6
---
HIGDON, MATTHEW WAYNE
3447 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HOOD, LONNIE JR
4002 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACKSON, JEROME OSHAY
700 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
---
KIRKSEY, CARLOS DEMETRI
713 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
KYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR
2452 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
LOPEZ, GILBERT
1509 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LOWE, DALTON LLOYD
66 COUNTY ROAD 831 BRYANT, 35958
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FELONY POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6
---
LUTHRINGER, COURTNEY LEEANN
1271 TOWNHILLS DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MAYO, CAMERON ANDREW
633 NORTH OCOEE ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
IN TRANSIT (BRADLEY COUNTY)
---
MEADE, MARK DAVID
9728 NEW SPRINGS RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MITCHELL, LAKENYA RENA
2600 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
---
MOORE, ASHLEY NICOLE
9011 HIXSON PIKE LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000 (AUTO THEFT)
---
PANTAGES, MICHAEL DAMIAN
4238 EVERETT LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PRESLEY, MICHAEL
1411 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
ROUNSAVILLE, RICKEY LEBRON
6 TRENTON ST RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
SMART, CARL GREGORY
8615 BRENDA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SMITH, EMMITT RAVI
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
STRANG, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
686 JOYCE RD FREEPORT, 32439
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
TYNES, WELLINGTON
8150 CREEKSIDE DRIVE ANIOT, 37031
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
VEAL, RONALD ERIC
3608 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WALTERS, BRITTANY RAYE
10203 BIG PINE SODDY DAISY, 373274934
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WALTERS, EDWARD DEWAYNE
1603 EAST 3RD ST SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)
---
WARDLAW DAWSON, SHANNON NICOLE
3523 MIMBRO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.
MERCHANDISE)
---
WILLIAMS, CHE JAMAL
222 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, 30106
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODS, LARRY SYLVESTER
3717 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
