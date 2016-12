Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Shannon Whitfield will be sworn in on Wednesday as the new Walker County, Ga., sole commissioner.

The ceremony will be at 2 p.m. at the third floor main courtroom of the Walker County Courthouse on Duke Street at LaFayette.

There will be a reception immediately following the ceremony.

He officially goes into office on Jan. 1 after defeating longtime incumbent Bebe Heiskell.