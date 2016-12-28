Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BELL, LORENZO MARQUIS

200 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

PROBATION OF VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)

PROBATION VIOLATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

---

BROCK, CHARLES ANDREW

917 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BURNS, DANNY SCOTT

222 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

---

CAYWOOD, THOMAS HENNING

EVERGREEN APARTMENTS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER

2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

---

COOK, JOSEPH GERALD

156 STEELE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37041

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF MUSHROOM FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF ( METHAMPHETAMINE )FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

COVINGTON, TAVORIS

3600 CHERRYTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE

6735 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OVER 500

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT UNDER $500

---

ELLIOTT, THOMAS TREONTA

2230 E 25TH ST APT1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

EMERY, SETH MARTIN

1220 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

---

ERVIN, THOMAS EUGENE

417 ELDER AVENUE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT FORGERY )

---

FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY

1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

GIANARO, LEE MICHAEL

3707 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA

305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

---

HILMES, EMILY J

615 7TH AVE S JACKSONVILLE BEACH, 32250

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COCAINE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH

---

JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE

2545 6TH AVE APT 248 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

KAYLER, BRIAN LOGAN

908 SPURLING DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 500

---

KIZER, DEVIN JOEL

105 DEL RAY AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

KIZER, RICHARD LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORY

---

LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON

4B GEORGIA CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 37401

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)

---

MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE

4213 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500

---

MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE

9118 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

---

MCLEMORE, DENNIS JAMES

6107 B SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

---

MORRISON, DESTINY

3821 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

ONEAL, JEREMY JEROME

751 SOUTHSIDE DRIVE MCMINNVILLE, 37110

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

PRINCE, WALTER HARDY

4402 LOUISE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

RECTOR, BARRY LYNN

510 CENTRAL DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE---REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE1911 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )---RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE6096 EARLY LANE MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSS. OF METH FOR RES---ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD10825 S BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TRENT, APRIL RENEE9438 SWEET GUM LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WHITE, MATTISON TYLER3121 WOODYMORE DR ANTIOCH, 37013Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODS, RONYALE ANTONIO59 DOLPHIN LN APT 5 B RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROBATION VIOLATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD220 CULVER STREET APT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---YOUNG, TRESSIE727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

