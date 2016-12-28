 Wednesday, December 28, 2016 41.4°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BELL, LORENZO MARQUIS 
200 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PROBATION OF VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)
PROBATION VIOLATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
---
BROCK, CHARLES ANDREW 
917 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURNS, DANNY SCOTT 
222 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
CAYWOOD, THOMAS HENNING 
EVERGREEN APARTMENTS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER 
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
COOK, JOSEPH GERALD 
156 STEELE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37041 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF MUSHROOM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF ( METHAMPHETAMINE )FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COVINGTON, TAVORIS 
3600 CHERRYTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE 
6735 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 500
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT UNDER $500
---
ELLIOTT, THOMAS TREONTA 
2230 E 25TH ST APT1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
EMERY, SETH MARTIN 
1220 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
ERVIN, THOMAS EUGENE 
417 ELDER AVENUE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT FORGERY )
---
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY 
1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GIANARO, LEE MICHAEL 
3707 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA 
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
HILMES, EMILY J 
615 7TH AVE S JACKSONVILLE BEACH, 32250 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COCAINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH
---
JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE 
2545 6TH AVE APT 248 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KAYLER, BRIAN LOGAN 
908 SPURLING DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 500
---
KIZER, DEVIN JOEL 
105 DEL RAY AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KIZER, RICHARD LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORY
---
LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON 
4B GEORGIA CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)
---
MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE 
4213 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE 
9118 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
MCLEMORE, DENNIS JAMES 
6107 B SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MORRISON, DESTINY 
3821 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
ONEAL, JEREMY JEROME 
751 SOUTHSIDE DRIVE MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PRINCE, WALTER HARDY 
4402 LOUISE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
RECTOR, BARRY LYNN 
510 CENTRAL DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE 
1911 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
6096 EARLY LANE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSS. OF METH FOR RES
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD 
10825 S BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRENT, APRIL RENEE 
9438 SWEET GUM LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WHITE, MATTISON TYLER 
3121 WOODYMORE DR ANTIOCH, 37013 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODS, RONYALE ANTONIO 
59 DOLPHIN LN APT 5 B RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD 
220 CULVER STREET APT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YOUNG, TRESSIE 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

