Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BELL, LORENZO MARQUIS
200 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
PROBATION OF VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)
PROBATION VIOLATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
---
BROCK, CHARLES ANDREW
917 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BURNS, DANNY SCOTT
222 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
CAYWOOD, THOMAS HENNING
EVERGREEN APARTMENTS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
COOK, JOSEPH GERALD
156 STEELE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 37041
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF MUSHROOM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF ( METHAMPHETAMINE )FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
COVINGTON, TAVORIS
3600 CHERRYTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE
6735 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OVER 500
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT UNDER $500
---
ELLIOTT, THOMAS TREONTA
2230 E 25TH ST APT1 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
EMERY, SETH MARTIN
1220 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
---
ERVIN, THOMAS EUGENE
417 ELDER AVENUE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT FORGERY )
---
FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
1623 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GIANARO, LEE MICHAEL
3707 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA
305 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
---
HILMES, EMILY J
615 7TH AVE S JACKSONVILLE BEACH, 32250
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COCAINE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH
---
JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE
2545 6TH AVE APT 248 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
KAYLER, BRIAN LOGAN
908 SPURLING DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER 500
---
KIZER, DEVIN JOEL
105 DEL RAY AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KIZER, RICHARD LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORY
---
LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON
4B GEORGIA CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)
---
MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE
4213 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
---
MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE
9118 PLEASANT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
MCLEMORE, DENNIS JAMES
6107 B SHIRLEY POND ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MORRISON, DESTINY
3821 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
ONEAL, JEREMY JEROME
751 SOUTHSIDE DRIVE MCMINNVILLE, 37110
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PRINCE, WALTER HARDY
4402 LOUISE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
RECTOR, BARRY LYNN
510 CENTRAL DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
---
REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE
1911 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
6096 EARLY LANE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSS. OF METH FOR RES
---
ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
10825 S BEND RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TRENT, APRIL RENEE
9438 SWEET GUM LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WHITE, MATTISON TYLER
3121 WOODYMORE DR ANTIOCH, 37013
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WOODS, RONYALE ANTONIO
59 DOLPHIN LN APT 5 B RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROBATION VIOLATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD
220 CULVER STREET APT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
---
WORDLAW, JAMICHAEL CORDARIUS
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
YOUNG, TRESSIE
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, LORENZO MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- PROBATION OF VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)
- PROBATION VIOLATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
|
|BROCK, CHARLES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
|
|BURNS, DANNY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/27/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
|
|CAYWOOD, THOMAS HENNING
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/13/1960
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, DAKODAH ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|COOK, JOSEPH GERALD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/11/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF MUSHROOM FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF ( METHAMPHETAMINE )FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COVINGTON, TAVORIS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|DAVIS, JEFFREY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/29/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OVER 500
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT UNDER $500
|
|ELLIOTT, THOMAS TREONTA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|EMERY, SETH MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|ERVIN, THOMAS EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT FORGERY )
|
|FAIRES, RICHARD TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/25/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
|
|GIANARO, LEE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
|
|GUZZO, KEISHA MARISSA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|HILMES, EMILY J
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COCAINE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METH
|
|JOYNER, DAYSHA ALAYSHANIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/02/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KIZER, DEVIN JOEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/19/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|KIZER, RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/04/1968
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT NON SUPPORY
|
|LEATH, DESMOND DEVONE CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- SIMPLE POSSESSION (MARIJUANA)
|
|MAYWEATHER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $500
|
|MCCORD, PAMELA ANNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|MCLEMORE, DENNIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- HARASSMENT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|MORRISON, DESTINY
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/25/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|ONEAL, JEREMY JEROME
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
|
|PRINCE, WALTER HARDY
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 10/23/1945
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
|
|RECTOR, BARRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/16/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- FEL.OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|
|REDDING, CHAMBRIA SHANICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|RODDY, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT. POSS. OF METH FOR RES
|
|ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|WHITE, MATTISON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/01/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, RONYALE ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/02/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- PROBATION VIOLATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|WOODS, THOMAS FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/20/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
|
|YOUNG, TRESSIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/21/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 12/27/2016
Charge(s):
|