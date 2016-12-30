1 Person Critically Injured After Being Shot Multiple Times Friday Morning At The Brainerd Walmart Parking Lot

Friday, December 30, 2016

A person was shot on Greenway View Drive Friday morning.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 490 Greenway View Drive.



Upon arrival, police located the victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital via HCEMS and is listed in critical condition.

The suspects have not been identified and are only described as two black males at this time. The suspect vehicle is described as a White Chevy Malibu.

Investigators of the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to the scene and are following all leads.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525. Callers can remain anonymous.