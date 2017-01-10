 Tuesday, January 10, 2017 38.8°F   overcast   Overcast

TVA Reports Near-Record Weekend Power Demand

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

The Tennessee Valley Authority reported that the weekend’s cold snap, which dipped down to 14 degrees across the Tennessee Valley, ranked fourth in the utility’s “Top 10” winter weekend power peaks. Preliminary numbers show TVA’s power peak of 28,863 megawatts occurred on Sunday. Sunday’s peak was about 4 percent off the utility’s all-time winter weekend high set on Monday.

“This past weekend’s cold weather was one for the record books,” said Patrick Walshe, manager of Resource Operations and Analysis for Transmission Operations and Power Supply.  “We experienced record weekend power peaks. And, since the temperatures stayed below freezing all weekend, a lot of energy was used.”

TVA said Saturday morning’s peak of 27,575 megawatts is the ninth-highest winter weekend peak. The company also reports that consumers in their seven-state service area used 621,364 megawatt hours in a 24-hour period, which is also the utility’s fourth highest weekend energy day—enough electricity to power the city of Las Vegas for 10 days.

“The TVA generating fleet performed well and we appreciate our TVA and local power company employees who worked behind the scenes to resolve issues and keep our lights and heat on,” said Mr. Walshe.

Because electricity demand is driven by temperature, TVA uses a meteorologist who monitors the weather across the region. 

“We need our forecast as accurate as possible,” said Mr. Walshe. Each degree TVA is off on their forecast means a difference of 350 megawatts, which equals about 200,000 homes. “To keep rates as low, we must produce the exact amount of electricity people need.”

On Thursday, TVA started asking to prepare for the weather by issuing tips on how to conserve electricity to reduce their power bill.

“As the largest public power provider in America our goal is to deliver electricity at the right time, with the right fuel at the right rate to ensure our consumers have the lowest power bill possible,” Mr. Walshe said.


January 10, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 9, 2017

TBI Seeks Public's Help Identifying Subjects Responsible For Sevierville Murder

January 9, 2017

Colonial Pipeline Continuing To Make Repairs To Leaking Line Near Chattanooga


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADDINGTON, ANGLEA DENISE  516 LADD AVE RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sevierville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an ongoing homicide investigation that occurred in December 2015. At the ... (click for more)

Colonial Pipeline Company officials said they continue to make repairs at the site of a suspected gasoline leak near Chattanooga.   The leak is from its Line 19, which delivers gasoline ... (click for more)


Don't Repeal ACA Without A Replacement - And Response (3)

I’m frightened to think about Congress dismantling the Affordable Care Act without replacing. Americans benefit from ACA, even those with employer insurance. My experience is a good example. Before ACA, I tried to purchase private insurance; however, insurance would not cover my “woman parts” due to a pre-existing condition. ACA eliminated this. I later got great coverage at ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Navy Differs From Colin

As the San Francisco 49ers ended a tumultuous football season, it comes as little surprise to hear the embattled quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, was voted by his teammates, who compiled a 2-14 record in the NFL for the year, to receive the team’s most prestigious honor, the Len Eshmont Award. The award is given to the 49er who “best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous ... (click for more)

Ex-UT QB Manning Named To College Football Hall Of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tennnessee f ootball legend and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning has been named to the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class, as announced on Monday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and the College Football Hall of Fame. The 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class features 10 players and three coaches. Manning, Bob Crable ... (click for more)

Mocs 10th In Final FCS Coaches Poll

For the third year in a row, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team has grabbed a top 10 final national ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision.  The Mocs capped off a 9-4 record by finishing 10th in the FCS Coaches Poll announced today.    UTC has been ranked in the Top 25 for 48 consecutive weeks, dating back to Nov. 4, 2013.  That ... (click for more)


