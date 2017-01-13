Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens

Friday, January 13, 2017

Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.

The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga.

On Thursday, crews completed the task of removing the affected pipeline segment.

Work then began to install the new pipeline segment and restore the line to service.

Local and state authorities continue to provide oversight and assistance with the response. Air and water quality monitoring is ongoing as safety and environmental protection continue to be primary concerns.