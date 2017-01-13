Damaged Colonial Pipeline Petroleum Pipe Reopens

 Friday, January 13, 2017 57.2°F   patches of fog   Patches of Fog

Friday, January 13, 2017

Colonial Pipeline Company, after around-the-clock activities to repair its Line 19, has reopened the line that was damaged.

 

The 12-inch petroleum products pipeline goes near Chattanooga.

 

On Thursday, crews completed the task of removing the affected pipeline segment.

Work then began to install the new pipeline segment and restore the line to service.

 

Local and state authorities continue to provide oversight and assistance with the response. Air and water quality monitoring is ongoing as safety and environmental protection continue to be primary concerns.

 

Progress can be monitored on the incident response website at https://tn-st-hwy27.colonialresponse.com.

 


East Ridge Looking Into Contracting For CARTA Bus Service; Cagle Says Law Firm Of New City Attorney May Have Conflict

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report


CARTA service in East Ridge was discussed Thursday night after a meeting between CARTA officials and the city manager and Mayor Brent Lambert.   A small area of the city has bus service ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY  6360 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)


East Ridge Looking Into Contracting For CARTA Bus Service; Cagle Says Law Firm Of New City Attorney May Have Conflict

CARTA service in East Ridge was discussed Thursday night after a meeting between CARTA officials and the city manager and Mayor Brent Lambert.   A small area of the city has bus service now thanks to a grant that has been paying the city’s portion that is required for CARTA service. That grant runs out in 18 months and it will then revert to the city to pay for the continued ... (click for more)

Opinion

Time For A Reality Check For Congress - And Response

Our federal government has exploded in constant dollars, from $2.4 trillion in the last year of Bill Clinton in 2000, to over $3.7 trillion in the last year of Barack Obama.  To deal with the dysfunction in Washington, let’s start by recognizing the driving factors of this exploding federal government. Bureaucrats and career politicians are to blame.  Bureaucrats ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The ‘Inmate X’ Tragedy

In early December, a man we’ll call “Inmate X” asked another for a ride in the car, since it was raining. The reply was “No” and “Inmate X” slapped the victim, ending up in the Hamilton County Jail. At his court appearance a week later over the misdemeanor of “simple assault,” a bond of $90,000 was set to assure “Inmate X” would be kept in jail until he had a court-ordered psychiatric ... (click for more)

Sports

Garcia's Pin Lifts Cleveland Wrestlers Past Bradley

CLEVELAND – Bradley and Cleveland have had some classic battles on the wrestling mat in years past, but none have been any better or more exciting than the two so far this season. The Blue Raiders shocked the Bears and the rest of the state on December 10 when they beat the defending state dual and traditional champs in the championship match of the Cleveland Duals by a 34-33, ... (click for more)

Young Helps Tyner Trip Up Walker Valley In OT

Tyner’s Ke Marcus Young, a senior point guard, gets just as much satisfaction from recording an assist with a crisp pass to a teammate as hitting a jump shot or driving layup. For 36 minutes and 28 seconds in a hard-fought game against visiting Walker Valley on Thursday night, Young was scoreless. The smooth-operating, dazzling dribbler and ever-alert Young hit two free ... (click for more)


