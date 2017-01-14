 Saturday, January 14, 2017 58.1°F   fog   Fog

Whitfield To Seek Proposals On Operation Of Mountain Cove Farms; Seeking To Cut $500,000 In Annual Landfill Costs; Eyes Water Companies Merger

Saturday, January 14, 2017

New Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said requests for proposals are being prepared for an outside operator of Mountain Cove Farms.

He said the process may take about 90 days before officials have some proposals in hand.

Commissioner Whitfield said the county cannot afford to operate the property itself and suffer "hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses."

He said the scenic property where Lookout Mountain and Pigeon Mountain come together is so heavily leveraged that it is not feasible to sell it.

"A lot of citizens don't want it sold," he noted.

He said a proposal being considered by the last administration to lease Mountain Cove Farms for $2,000 a month for a period up to 50 years "was a very, very bad deal for the county."

Rock City Gardens recently expressed an interest in the operation.

Commissioner Whitfield said the county landfill is also a serious drain on county finances.

He said it is losing about $500,000 per year.

Commissioner Whitfield said so much money has been spent at the county industrial park "that it will be many years before the county is able to recoup its investment."

However, he said the county is continuing talks with some industrial prospects that would add jobs to the county.

Commissioner Whitfield spoke of the possible merits of merging two water and sewer authorities that are in Walker County. The Walker County Rural Water and Sewage Treatment Authority is headquartered in Rock Spring and has been in business for 33 years.

He said the Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority based in Flintstone was chartered by the legislature in 1977. That was the group that former Commissioner Bebe Heiskell had planned to join in a public relations post. She named three of her supporters to its board just before leaving office. Commissioner Whitfield went to court to block the transfer of a car being driven by Ms. Heiskell from the county to the water company. John Culpepper, board chairman, resigned over the flap. Commissioner Whitfield has joined the board and is its new chairman. 

Commissioner Whitfield said there may be several different layers of duplication by having two water and sewer authorities in the same county, and he said there may be savings in merging them. 

The new official said his administration will be looking at other areas of county government as well to save money "without negatively cutting services."

He urged residents of Walker County to help support county government by shopping and dining within Walker County, instead of Catoosa County and Chattooga County. "I am sometimes guilty of that myself," he said.  

 

 


January 14, 2017

January 14, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 14, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

January 13, 2017

Whitfield Uncovers Staggering Debt Left By Heiskell Administration; LaFayette Bank Coming To The Rescue


A Cleveland, Tn., man who was caught in a child sex sting in early February 2016 has been sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison. Michael Shane Wyatt, 43, appeared before Judge Travis ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: AKERS, MICHAEL CHADWICK  8345 HERON CIRCLE OOLTEAWH, 37363  Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

New Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield told an overflow crowd at his first regularly scheduled public meeting that he uncovered staggering debt left over from the 16-year reign of Bebe ... (click for more)


Soddy Daisy High Desperately Needs A Running Track - And Response

Soddy Daisy High School is the second largest high school in Hamilton County. We have begged for a running track for the past 25 years or more. The fact that the county commissioners want to approve $500,000 for a track at Central is an insult to our students and community as a whole.  I have been told by HCDE board members and Hamilton County Commissioners on many occasions ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Walking Horses: 'Neigh!'

On the very last day of Tom Vilsack’s reign as the Secretary of Agriculture under President Barak Obama, he swung a heavily-weighted horse shoe at the seedy “Big Lickers’ in the Tennessee Walking Horse industry and caught the scofflaws right in their kissers. A new rule to upgrade the federal horse Protection Act will outlaw the outlandish stacks on the horse’s front hooves, ... (click for more)

Sports

Top-Ranked McCallie Spanks Pope John Paul, 75-49

Top-ranked McCallie went to Hendersonville last Saturday and came back with a hard-fought 72-66 win over Pope John Paul II. These same two teams played at McCallie Friday night and the results were the same, but the score not nearly as close the second time. With Max Shulman and Junior Clay both scoring 16 points, the host Blue Tornado expanded on a 15-point halftime lead ... (click for more)

Bradley Beats Ooltewah 57-45 In Heated 5-3A Action

Bradley Central’s 57-45 basketball victory over host Ooltewah on Friday was bittersweet. The Bears (10-6, 4-1) got the District 5-3A win, but lost Lameric Tucker for the next two games when the starting point guard was slapped with two technical fouls with 1:28 left. A few minutes later the played turned more heated and tempers almost erupted as players from both teams ... (click for more)


