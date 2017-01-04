Lawsuit Filed Over Fireworks Incident At Hamilton Place Mall

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

A couple who said they were trampled along with their daughter after fireworks went off in a store at Hamilton Place Mall have filed suit against the mall owner, CBL & Associates.

The complaint was filed by Teriance and Carol Copeland and their daughter, Tecara.

They are asking $150,000 each.

The Circuit Court complaint filed by attorney C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin says it happened on Dec. 26 - the busiest shopping day of the year.

It says shoppers began panicking after the firecrackers were thrown in the Pink Store as a diversion to a shoplifting escapade.

The suit also names EMRC Property Management Company as a defendant.

It says the mall should have had procedures in place to prevent a stampede from taking place.