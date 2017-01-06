Case Against Ooltewah Man Charged With Killing His Son-In-Law Bound To The Grand Jury

Friday, January 6, 2017

The case against a 56-year-old Ooltewah man charged in the murder of his 39-year-old son-in-law was bound to the Grand Jury on Friday morning without a hearing.

Glen Allen Donaldson appeared before General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom.

He is represented by attorneys Jerry Summers and Ben McGowan.

Adam Keith Levi was found dead at his home in Ooltewah on Dec. 29 after Donaldson called 911 to report the shooting.

Donaldson, who is charged with first-degree murder, was asked by the dispatcher if his son-in-law was still alive. He said, "I doubt it."



The victim was found lying dead in the kitchen floor from a gunshot to the head.



The incident happened around 9 p.m. at the 3900 block of Niles Terrace.

A police report says Levi was going through a divorce with Donaldson's daughter.

Donaldson went to his residence to retrieve a bed rail.

Donaldson said Levi was at the kitchen sink and turned to threaten him with a knife. However, investigators said a knife was not found nearby.

They said the gunshot wound "was inconsistent with a self-defense shot."

When Donaldson was being taken into custody, a pistol was found in the front seat of his truck.