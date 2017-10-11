 Monday, October 16, 2017 57.2°F   clear   Clear

House Passes Fleischmann’s Bonuses For Cost-Cutters Act Of 2017

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

The House has passed the bipartisan Bonuses for Cost-Cutters Act (H.R. 378) introduced by Rep. Chuck Fleischmann. The bill, co-sponsored by fellow Tennessee Congressman Jim Cooper (TN-05), will enhance the existing program for federal employees who identify frivolous spending of taxpayer dollars by doubling the previous maximum bonus.

 

Rep.

Fleischmann said, “Good deeds deserve to be rewarded, and that is the purpose of my bill. Federal agencies exhibit a common trend of wasteful spending as the end of a fiscal year approaches. This bill is designed to stop this trend and benefit deserving employees. This legislation is structured after the private sector model where employees receive a reward for identifying unnecessary spending, therefore saving the organization, and in this case the federal government, money.”

“Most importantly, my bill gives people the power to act as administrative agents of their own taxpayer dollars. This ensures taxpayer dollars are spent wisely while simultaneously motivating employee attention toward spending abuse and fraud.”

“I hate government waste, and all it takes is commonsense ideas like this to help root it out,” Rep. Cooper said. “I have always believed in pay for performance. If federal employees step up and help us save money, why not reward them for their good work?”

H.R. 378 passed the House with a voice vote.



October 18, 2017

October 16, 2017

Logan Kennedy, 18, And Katelyn Woods, 19, Killed In Birchwood House Fire On Sunday

October 16, 2017

Phillips Charged With Statutory Rape After Girlfriend Says It Was OK To Have Sex With 16-Year-Old Sister


Logan Kennedy, 18, of Birchwood, and Katelyn Woods, 19, from Bradley County, were killed in a house fire in Birchwood on Sunday. Highway 58 volunteer firefighters responded around 6 p.m.

Police have charged Christopher James Phillips after his girlfriend told him it was ok to have sex with her 16-year-old sister. Phillips, 23, of 4810 14th Ave., was arrested on Friday.


Logan Kennedy, 18, And Katelyn Woods, 19, Killed In Birchwood House Fire On Sunday

Logan Kennedy, 18, of Birchwood, and Katelyn Woods, 19, from Bradley County, were killed in a house fire in Birchwood on Sunday. Highway 58 volunteer firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to a residential house fire near the 12,100 block of Dolly Pond Road with possible entrapment. According to fire personnel, upon arrival the house was fully involved.

Opinion

Congress Needs To Get Down To Business And The News Media Report Facts

"Pettiness" seems to be the driver of the news continuing into its third week.  When will it stop? I want to make it clear to my friends, this country and abroad, that I have called the President much worse words than "moron" to my best friend, so much worse that I am sure they would not be printed by AOL in the interest of acceptability.  I make no apologies. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What A Human Can Do

To play football at Gainesville State in Texas you gotta’ be a tough kid. You also must be a convicted felon. Truth is Gainesville State is a reform school for “troubled youth.” They don’t play any home games and, when they travel, the only crowd that comes with the Tornadoes are 12 deputy sheriffs. Several years ago they wiggled onto Grapevine Faith’s schedule. The two teams ... (click for more)

Sports

Things Just Get Tougher For Vols -- No. 1 Tide On Horizon

The Tennessee football team returned to practice on Monday at Haslam Field with the Vols’ attention focusing their attention on Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game against top-ranked Alabama. UT will travel to Tuscaloosa for a 3:30 p.m. matchup with the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. CBS will televise the game, in which Tennessee is an early 34-point underdog. ... (click for more)

Five Teams Qualify For State Volleyball Tournament

Five local teams will be playing in the TSSAA state volleyball tournament this week in Murfreesboro.  In Division I, Sale Creek will play in the Class A tournament and Cleveland qualified for the Class AAA tournament.   In Class AA, East Hamilton and Signal  Mountain will represent Chattanooga.    Baylor is the lone Division II team.  ... (click for more)


