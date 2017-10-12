Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON

1549 Mountain View Ct Chattanooga, 374091036

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

ARMOUR, TRAVYALE L

1126 KINSEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

---

BALDWIN, DENNIS RAY

309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 66 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BIALCZAK, ZACHARY S

9854 WALNUT ST.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---BISHOP, EMILY MELISSA250 QUILL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---BOTTS, BRYAN ANDREW65 FAITH LANE RINGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CARSON, EDGAR LEVETT1102 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---CARSON, LEWIS PHILLIP1124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---CARTER, RUBEN LEROY706 N HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---CHANDLER, TIMOTHY SEANLOT 10 ROUND ABOUT LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF MARIJUANA )---COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN10120 CLAIRE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311 (DRIVING UNDER---COX, BRANDON DAKOTA611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153916Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---DAVIS, TAYLOR ERICKSON1036 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN2821 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DOBRASKA, JUSTIN MICHAEL584 PINE GROVE ACCESS ROAD APT 102 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---DODD, MICHAEL J1507 KARWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL ATTEMPT THEFTTHEFT UNDER $1000BURGLARY AUTO---EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN3535 MTN. CREEK RD #1003 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS11628 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---GERALD, RICHARD EARL2300 WILSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND---GLASCO, CODY MICHAEL5721 GRUBB ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---GONZALEZ, JONATHON8212 FALLEN MARLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---GREEN, ANTHONY JEROME2007 BAILEY AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENDRICKSON, TERRY L831 LOVELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HILL, ERIC DWAYNE183 HICKMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )---HUGHES, MICHAEL LEBRON828 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORTCHILD SUPPORT---JOHNSON, BRANDI NICHOLE1514 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL3910 MARIGOLD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY +1000---JONES, JAMICHAEL ANTONIO2606 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC---JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN2416 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN1530 GRAVIER ST NEW ORLEANS, 70112Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---LAYNE, MATTHEW ROBERT LEON6312 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSPEEDING---LEE, HASSAN ARIF5900 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374161648Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEFTWICH, JONATHAN EUGENE2513 VINE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---MCFALLS, ELBERT GENE2807 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY2807 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---MONTGOMERY, KRISSY KASHAN2304 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, JAMES ANTHONY2518 LAKE DWELLER LN HIXSON, 373433153Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---MOTT, DEVIN NICOLE1206 W NORTH MAIN ST LA FAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000---NEWTON, NIKKI L3408 LISA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---OTY, KIM YVETTE4029 COLLEGE TERRACE COLLEGEDALE, 37315Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)---PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL169 LAUREL WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF COCAINE---ROMERO, EFRAIN CHAVERO2404 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO607 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGALRYVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )---SMITH, WADE DANIEL39331 ROSARYVILLE RD PONCHATOULA, 70454Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---SPEARS, JODARO SANCHEZ2443 NIMITZ STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SPRAGUE, GARY205 WILSON STREET BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEAR---STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE1622 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---TABOR, JOHN RAYMOND300 NELSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)---WHITE, JAMES4902 GOLF VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISHVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF MARIJUANA )VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF A WEAPON )---WIESENDANGER, ALEXANDRA GAIL860 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WILDER, HANNAH VICTORIA2666 FRENDLE DRIVE DECATUR, 30030Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---WILLIAMS, LUCIAN PAUL9210 HUNTERS BEND CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommSELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR---WRIGHT, KAYLAN TIERRA7235 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---ZIMMERMAN, WILLIAM CHARLES1219 WOODSAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/06/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ARMOUR, TRAVYALE L

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/28/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BALDWIN, DENNIS RAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIALCZAK, ZACHARY S

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/10/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BISHOP, EMILY MELISSA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARSON, LEWIS PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CARTER, RUBEN LEROY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/12/1968

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311 (DRIVING UNDER COX, BRANDON DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST DAVIS, TAYLOR ERICKSON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 06/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/20/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GERALD, RICHARD EARL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 12/02/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND GLASCO, CODY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GONZALEZ, JONATHON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 GREEN, ANTHONY JEROME

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/27/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDRICKSON, TERRY L

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/31/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HILL, ERIC DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/21/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT ) HUGHES, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/18/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT

CHILD SUPPORT JOHNSON, BRANDI NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY +1000 JONES, JAMICHAEL ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LEFTWICH, JONATHAN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MCFALLS, ELBERT GENE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/14/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000 NEWTON, NIKKI L

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/13/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OTY, KIM YVETTE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 07/28/1964

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/18/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

PAROLE VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST) PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/12/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF COCAINE SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/21/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGALRY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )

CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT ) SPRAGUE, GARY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/06/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 TABOR, JOHN RAYMOND

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/08/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) WILDER, HANNAH VICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/26/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILLIAMS, LUCIAN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm



Last Date of Arrest: 10/11/2017

Charge(s):

SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR