Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, October 12, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON 
1549 Mountain View Ct Chattanooga, 374091036 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
ARMOUR, TRAVYALE L 
1126 KINSEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
---
BALDWIN, DENNIS RAY 
309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 66 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BIALCZAK, ZACHARY S 
9854 WALNUT ST.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
BISHOP, EMILY MELISSA 
250 QUILL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOTTS, BRYAN ANDREW 
65 FAITH LANE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
CARSON, EDGAR LEVETT 
1102 MOSS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
CARSON, LEWIS PHILLIP 
1124 CLEVELAND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CARTER, RUBEN LEROY 
706 N HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
CHANDLER, TIMOTHY SEAN 
LOT 10 ROUND ABOUT LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS OF MARIJUANA )
---
COTHRAN, EDWARD ALLEN 
10120 CLAIRE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION 40350311 (DRIVING UNDER
---
COX, BRANDON DAKOTA 
611 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153916 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
---
DAVIS, TAYLOR ERICKSON 
1036 SHADY FORK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
DEYHLE, JEFFREY KEVIN 
2821 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DOBRASKA, JUSTIN MICHAEL 
584 PINE GROVE ACCESS ROAD APT 102 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
DODD, MICHAEL J 
1507 KARWILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL ATTEMPT THEFT
THEFT UNDER $1000
BURGLARY AUTO
---
EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN 
3535 MTN. CREEK RD #1003 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
EDWARDS, CARRIE FRANCIS 
11628 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
GERALD, RICHARD EARL 
2300 WILSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
---
GLASCO, CODY MICHAEL 
5721 GRUBB ROAD APT A HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GONZALEZ, JONATHON 
8212 FALLEN MARLE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
GREEN, ANTHONY JEROME 
2007 BAILEY AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HENDRICKSON, TERRY L 
831 LOVELADY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, ERIC DWAYNE 
183 HICKMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
---
HUGHES, MICHAEL LEBRON 
828 WEST MAIN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD 
9833 VINE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT
CHILD SUPPORT
---
JOHNSON, BRANDI NICHOLE 
1514 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JONES, CORDARUS DARNELL 
3910 MARIGOLD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY +1000
---
JONES, JAMICHAEL ANTONIO 
2606 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN 
2416 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN 
1530 GRAVIER ST NEW ORLEANS, 70112 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
---
LAYNE, MATTHEW ROBERT LEON 
6312 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SPEEDING
---
LEE, HASSAN ARIF 
5900 CHAMPION ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374161648 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEFTWICH, JONATHAN EUGENE 
2513 VINE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS 
3002 WOODSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
MCFALLS, ELBERT GENE 
2807 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORY 
2807 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
---
MONTGOMERY, KRISSY KASHAN 
2304 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MOORE, JAMES ANTHONY 
2518 LAKE DWELLER LN HIXSON, 373433153 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
---
MOTT, DEVIN NICOLE 
1206 W NORTH MAIN ST LA FAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
NEWTON, NIKKI L 
3408 LISA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
OTY, KIM YVETTE 
4029 COLLEGE TERRACE COLLEGEDALE, 37315 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD 
2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PAROLE VIOLATION (EVADING ARREST)
---
PRATER, ANTHONY JAMICHAEL 
169 LAUREL WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF COCAINE
---
ROMERO, EFRAIN CHAVERO 
2404 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SHADDEN, TIFFANIE BROOKE 
2607 STANDIFER CHASE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO 
607 PARKVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGALRY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DOMESTIC ASSAULT )
CONTEMPT OF COURT ( NON CHILD SUPPORT )
---
SMITH, WADE DANIEL 
39331 ROSARYVILLE RD PONCHATOULA, 70454 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
SPEARS, JODARO SANCHEZ 
2443 NIMITZ STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SPRAGUE, GARY 
205 WILSON STREET BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE 
1622 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
---
TABOR, JOHN RAYMOND 
300 NELSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TAYLOR, DARNELL ALLEN 
2105 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
WHITE, JAMES 
4902 GOLF VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( VANDALISM/ MALICIOUS MISH
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF MARIJUANA )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSS. OF A WEAPON )
---
WIESENDANGER, ALEXANDRA GAIL 
860 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WILDER, HANNAH VICTORIA 
2666 FRENDLE DRIVE DECATUR, 30030 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WILLIAMS, LUCIAN PAUL 
9210 HUNTERS BEND CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV Comm
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
---
WRIGHT, KAYLAN TIERRA 
7235 TYNER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
ZIMMERMAN, WILLIAM CHARLES 
1219 WOODSAGE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

