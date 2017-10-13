Senator David Perdue Says "Iran Deal Is Not In Our National Security Interests"

Friday, October 13, 2017

Senator David Perdue commented on President Trump’s decision to decertify the Iran Nuclear Deal and the Trump Administration's strategy to counter Iranian influence in the region.



He said, “President Trump is correct to decertify President Obama's dangerous Iran Nuclear Deal because it is not in our national security interests. In no circumstance can we allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon and President Obama’s deal laid out a road map for Iran to do just that. I applaud President Trump's action to decertify. Decertification gives the U.S. significant leverage at the negotiating table to get the international community on board to tackle non-nuclear issues? and to address shortcomings in the deal, like sunset clauses and inspection loopholes. To be clear, this is part of a long-term regional strategy. This includes countering Iranian influence in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, where Iranian proxies have been gaining control and influence in the region. President Trump is doing what the last administration refused to do: reengaging with the rest of the world, while asserting American security interests.”